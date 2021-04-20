Dyson refurb V8 Animal+ cord-free vacuum now $200 shipped (Orig. $500) + more extra 20% off

The official Dyson eBay store is now offering its refurbished V8 Animal+ Cordless Vacuum for $199.99 shipped after you apply code PSAVEONDYSON at checkout. Originally $500 with very similar models fetching $380 in new condition at Amazon, today’s offer is as much as $300 off the MSRP and the lowest price we can find. These Dyson refurbished vacs with a 6-month warranty are one of the best ways to score these pricey machines at a major discount. This cordless model is great for homes with pets and “delivers up to 40 minutes of fade-free suction to clean even further.” Features include whole machine HEPA filtration and the ability to transform into hand-held vac for hard to reach areas or your car, as well as a series of add-on tools and an included docking/charging mount. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Ditch the Dyson branding and opt for the highly-rated MOOSOO Cordless Vacuum instead to save a small fortune. A brand new model will run you $112 shipped at Amazon right now with a 4+ star rating from over 20,000 customers. Sure, it won’t say Dyson on the side, but it does include HEPA filtration, 10,000Pa suction power, and the ability to transform into a handheld cleaner much the same.

Just be sure to check out the rest of the far more affordable Dyson deals on eBay. The code above will knock an additional 20% off the advertised pricing at checkout, including brand new vacuums and refurbished hair dryers as well as just about everything else you’ll find on this page.

Or skip the manual cleaning and just score a discounted robot vacuum. We have ongoing offers available on highly-rated Roborock smart robotic vacuums, these Anker eufy RoboVacs, and iRobot’s flagship Roomba s9+, just to name a few. Head over to our smart home and household deal hubs for more.

More on the Dyson V8 Animal+ cord-free vacuum:

Our refurbished machines have been thoroughly tested to meet like-new performance standards. Units may have some cosmetic blemishes that include scratches and/or other surface imperfections, that do not affect functionality. Ships in non-retail box. The Dyson V8 Animal+ cord-free vacuum is engineered for homes with pets. The battery chemistry delivers up to 40 minutes of fade-free suction to clean even further. A direct-drive cleaner head sucks up pet hair and ground in-dirt across both carpets and hard floors.

