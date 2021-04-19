Stop vacuuming, Anker’s eufy RoboVacs will do it for you from $150 (Up to 42% off)

Woot is now offering up to 42% off a selection of Anker’s eufy robotic vacuums with prices ranging from $150 up to $240. This is a great chance to score one of Anker’s perfectly capable previous-generation models at a major discount. One standout is the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30 at $159.99 shipped. This one currently fetches $240 at Amazon, and although it is on sale for $190 with the on-page coupon there, today’s offer is still another $30 below that with same 1-year warranty. While it might not be the most high-tech model out there, at $160 it will clean your floors for you and return itself to the included charging dock (100-minutes of runtime per charge). It has 1500Pa suction power, boundary strips to create no-go zones, drop-sense tech to avoid tumbling down the stairs, and a remote control. Ships with a 1-year eufy warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 5,000 Amazon customers. More Anker robot vacuum deals below.

A great lower-cost alternative to today’s lead deal with a very similar feature set is the ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner, which currently drops to $130 with the on-page coupon at Amazon. While its suction abilities aren’t quite as powerful, it is essentially much of the same otherwise while saving you an additional $30. Rated 4+ stars from over 13,000 Amazon customers.

Just be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Woot Anker robot vacuum sale (as well as this morning’s Anker Amazon event) for additional models from $150.

And if it’s the higher-end, smart models you’re after, check out these ongoing Roborock smart robotic vacuums at up to $110 off as well as the all-time low we spotted on the particularly feature-rich iRobot flagship Roomba s9+ while you’re at it. Plus, you’ll find even more options starting from $110 right here.

More on the Anker eufy RoboVac 30:

Slimmer Design. Even More Powerful – The RoboVac 30 is only 2.85” thin but packs 1500Pa of suction strength. Pure Power Puck – Sucks up dirt and dust with 1500Pa of suction for a spotless clean you can see and feel. Non-Stop Cleaning – Large wheels roll over carpets and climb over door ledges to get to the mess. Zero Attention Needed – RoboVac uses drop-sensing technology to avoid falling down stairs and off of ledges.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!