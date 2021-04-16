FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to $110 on highly-rated Roborock smart robotic vacuums from $200

-
Save $110 From $200

Roborock’s official Amazon storefront offers its S4 Max Smart Robot Vacuum for $319.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code ROCKS4MAX at checkout. Usually selling for $430, today’s offer saves you $110, matches our previous mention for the 2021 low, and is the best price since the holidays. Launching last fall, Roborock S4 Max is one of the latest additions to the brand’s stable of robotic vacuums. Alongside its 2000Pa suction system, you’ll also benefit from Alexa control and a 180-minute runtime. There’s also an upgraded laser-guided mapping system that’ll ensure this vac can make the most of each cleaning session. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 3,200 customers. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum, which happens to be marked down to $199.99 at Amazon then clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $270, you’re saving $70 and matching the best price of the year. This alternative will still handle the automated cleaning for you and even packs Alexa support for voice control. You just won’t be able to take advantage of the more advanced mapping features found above. Over 2,100 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Then go have a look at our home goods guide for even more price cuts as we head into the weekend. You can still save up to $110 on Ninja’s refurbished Foodi smart indoor grill and air fryer, which has been marked down to $120 today, as well as the LG Cordzero A9 Charge stick vacuum at $341.

Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum features:

Roborock S4 Max brings Roborock’s acclaimed robotic intelligence to a robot dedicated exclusively to vacuuming. Advanced features include automatic recognition of up to 4 maps – ideal for multi-level homes, app controlled Invisible Wall and No-Go Zones, and automatic room recognition. Cleanups can also be scheduled in detail based on time of day, room, and more. All without hardware add-ons.

