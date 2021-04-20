FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Replenish your chocolate Muscle Milk Protein Shakes: 12-packs now $9 at Amazon (50% off)

Amazon is now offering 12-packs of Muscle Milk Chocolate Genuine Protein Shakes for $8.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Then, remember to cancel the sub after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly up to $18, this is 50% off, slightly below our previous mention from earlier this month, and the lowest we can find. A great opportunity to stock up, this is a perfect way to get an extra blast of protein after workouts and throughout the day. This is a 12-count of 11-ounce pre-made shakes, each containing 25-grams of protein, vitamins A, C, and D, nine essential amino acids, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 14,800 Amazon customers. More details below. 

There really aren’t very many brand name options that go for less than today’s lead deal for a 12-pack. But you could save even more by opting for the 4-pack of Pure Protein Chocolate Protein Shakes at under $5.50 when you opt for Subscribe & Save. While the per shake value isn’t quite as good here, if you’re just using them as a supplement from time to time, it might be a better choice that won’t reach quite as deep into your pocket today. 

If you prefer something organic instead, we are also still tracking some solid price drops on Orgain protein whey right here at up to 45% off. Just make sure to check this morning’s Gold Box workout gear sale, these BlenderBottle deals, as well as everything else you’ll find in our sports/fitness and workout apparel hubs

More on the Muscle Milk Genuine Protein Shakes:

  • Everyday performance: Muscle Milk Genuine Protein Shakes include a blend of high quality proteins that help fuel workout recovery, provide sustained energy and help build strength in a gluten free formula
  • Workout; Recover; Move forward; Move fast; 25 grams high quality protein; 160 calories; 0 grams sugar; 4 grams fiber; Excellent source of antioxidant vitamins A and C; Excellent source of vitamin D, calcium, magnesium and phosphorus for strong bones

