Start working out at home with the BodyBoss 2.0 gym, now $120 (Save 33%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the BodyBoss 2.0 Home Gym for $119.99 shipped. Normally fetching $179, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings, comes within $5 of our previous mention, and is the second-best price of the year. BodyBoss 2.0 includes everything you need to get some workouts in at home including the VectorFit Base, handles, resistance bands, ankle straps, a door anchor, and more. It’ll let you perform 300 different exercises that target just about every part of the body depending on whether you’re looking to tone your core, work on upper body strength, or something else. Over 4,500 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Or for something even more affordable, consider going with this 11-piece resistance bands set for $21 at Amazon right now. This alternative won’t provide quite as versatile of a selection of workouts you can do at home, but will help you get some exercise in without taking up much space in-between sessions. Its 4.6/5 star rating from over 20,400 customers certainly makes this set worth a look, as well.

But if you’re looking for supplements to help out with the workout regimen, be sure to stock on Orgain organic protein and MyProtein whey from $17. These ongoing discounts from last week are taking up to 45% off, making now a great time to try out the popular fitness supplements or just refill your current supply while the price is right. Then check out everything else in our sports and fitness hub for additional deals this week.

More on the BodyBoss 2.0:

The BodyBoss 2.0 was designed to simulate all the bulky equipment and machines you see at the gym and combine them into one revolutionary workout concept – the BodyBoss 2.0, a portable gym. BodyBoss Portable Gym is the World’s 1st home gym you can take anywhere. When designing the BodyBoss workout product we wanted to make sure that it was lightweight & compact, but still versatile enough to simulate the gym anywhere.

