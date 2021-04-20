FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Start working out at home with the BodyBoss 2.0 gym, now $120 (Save 33%)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessBodyBoss
Reg. $179 $120

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the BodyBoss 2.0 Home Gym for $119.99 shipped. Normally fetching $179, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings, comes within $5 of our previous mention, and is the second-best price of the year. BodyBoss 2.0 includes everything you need to get some workouts in at home including the VectorFit Base, handles, resistance bands, ankle straps, a door anchor, and more. It’ll let you perform 300 different exercises that target just about every part of the body depending on whether you’re looking to tone your core, work on upper body strength, or something else. Over 4,500 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Or for something even more affordable, consider going with this 11-piece resistance bands set for $21 at Amazon right now. This alternative won’t provide quite as versatile of a selection of workouts you can do at home, but will help you get some exercise in without taking up much space in-between sessions. Its 4.6/5 star rating from over 20,400 customers certainly makes this set worth a look, as well.

But if you’re looking for supplements to help out with the workout regimen, be sure to stock on Orgain organic protein and MyProtein whey from $17. These ongoing discounts from last week are taking up to 45% off, making now a great time to try out the popular fitness supplements or just refill your current supply while the price is right. Then check out everything else in our sports and fitness hub for additional deals this week.

More on the BodyBoss 2.0:

The BodyBoss 2.0 was designed to simulate all the bulky equipment and machines you see at the gym and combine them into one revolutionary workout concept – the BodyBoss 2.0, a portable gym. BodyBoss Portable Gym is the World’s 1st home gym you can take anywhere. When designing the BodyBoss workout product we wanted to make sure that it was lightweight & compact, but still versatile enough to simulate the gym anywhere.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

BodyBoss

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Smartphone Accessories: mophie USB-C to Lightning Cabl...
AeroGarden’s 2020 Sprout indoor setup falls to $6...
Apple’s latest iPad Pro now up to $120 off ahead ...
SanDisk’s 1050MB/s 1TB Extreme USB-C SSD drops do...
Samsung’s new Smart Monitors rock AirPlay 2, Netf...
Twelve South’s iPhone 12/Pro leather BookBook Wallet ...
Upgrade your home office setup with Amazon Basics’...
Be prepared with this emergency crank radio at an Amazo...
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

Workout from home gear as low as $10: Bikes, weight sets, benches, more (Up to 30% off)

From $10 Learn More
New low

Get ripped at home with Marcy’s Olympic Cage Gym System for $189 shipped (All-time low)

$189 Learn More
Reg. $60

Track workouts, sleep, stress, more: Samsung’s Galaxy Fit2 band at $30 (Reg. up to $60)

$30 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: mophie USB-C to Lightning Cable $12 (Save 40%), more

From $7 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Build Your Palace, Swim Out, Plant Light Meter, more

FREE+ Learn More

Here’s what to expect from LEGO’s upcoming Marvel collectible minifigure series

Learn More
Reg. $30+

Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 2 $16, RE 3 $20, RE 7 $10, Just Dance 2021 $20, more

$16 Learn More
60% off

Cole Haan Buy Now Wear Now Sale takes up to 60% off hundreds of styles + 30% off work-ready

30% off Learn More