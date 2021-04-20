Twelve South’s iPhone 12/Pro leather BookBook Wallet Case falls to low of $56.50 (Save 20%)

Amazon currently offers the Twelve South BookBook Case for iPhone 12 at $56.50 shipped. Down from its usual $70 going rate, you’re looking at nearly 20% in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $1.50 and marking a new all-time low. Twelve South’s BookBook Case covers your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro in full-grain leather with an overall appearance that turns your handset into a vintage book. The folio design not only protects your iPhone’s screen when not in use, but can also hold four IDs or cards and has a unique feature that lets it magnetically attach to the back of the included case. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’d prefer a more compact way to tout around some cash and ID cards with your smartphone, you can save a few dollars by picking up Apple’s official MagSafe wallet at $49 instead. Of course, this alternative trades in the full case design and added protection perks for a much more slim form-factor. But you’ll still enjoy a leather build and room for three cards.

But for the latest from Twelve South, last month saw the debut of the new HoverBar Duo iPad Stand which debuts with a versatile 2-in-1 design. But don’t forget that we’re also still seeing a collection of the brand’s gear at up to 50% off, including the PowerPic Qi charger, Mac-scented candle, and more from $20.

Twelve South BookBook for iPhone 12 features:

BookBook is hand finished out of full-grain leather that patinas over time and softens with age. Microfiber inside prevents scratching, while the separate magnetic case protects your iPhone with a raised exterior edge. BookBook was designed to replace your wallet + phone case. There are interior slots along with a side pocket for folded bills/receipts. No more forgetting your wallet or your iPhone when hurrying out the door!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

