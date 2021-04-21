Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh System falls to new all-time low at $160 (Save 20%)

Adorama is currently offering the refreshed Google Wifi 802.11ac Mesh System for $159.99 shipped when code EXTRAOFF40 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $200, a price you’ll currently pay at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, is only the second notable discount of the year, and marks a new all-time low.

Delivering 4,500-square feet of coverage, this 802.11ac mesh Wi-Fi system from Google offers 1.2Gb/s speeds and integrates with the rest of your Assistant setup for easy setup and control. Alongside the ability to prioritize certain devices on your network, other notable features here include six Gigabit Ethernet ports and three nodes for providing consistent Wi-Fi throughout your home. Over 4,400 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating, and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Or save even more cash when you opt for just a single one of the refreshed Google Wi-Fi Routers at $100. The value certainly isn’t as good here as the lead discount, but you’re looking at the same 1.2Gb/s speeds and much of the same features noted above at a more entry-level price point. The only real downsides are that you’re stepping down to 1,500-square feet of coverage and a pair of Ethernet ports.

Then swing by our networking guide for even more discounts as we make our way through the work week. Yesterday saw a new all-time low go live on TP-Link’s Deco X20 Wi-Fi 6 System at $225 alongside these ongoing markdowns on eero’s latest Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems from $71.

Google Wifi 2020 Mesh System features:

Google Wifi is an easy-to-set-up whole-home mesh Wi-Fi system. Google Wifi points work together to create a mesh network that blankets your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminates buffering in every room, on every device – with coverage up to 4500 square feet.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!