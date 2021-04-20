Finally upgrade to Wi-Fi 6, TP-Link’s Deco X20 System is down to a new low of $225

Amazon currently offers the TP-Link Deco X20 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System for $224.99 shipped. Down from the usual $270 going rate, you’re looking at $45 in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $5 and marking a new all-time low. As one of TP-Link’s latest routers, this system delivers Wi-Fi 6 connectivity alongside 1.8Gb/s speeds and 5,800-square feet of coverage. Each of the three included nodes packs two Gigabit Ethernet ports which allow for wired backhaul support, and everything pairs together for seamless roaming and reliable coverage throughout your entire home. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 3,200 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the TP-Link AX50 Wi-Fi 6 Router at $140. This networking upgrade ditches the mesh design noted above for a more affordable price tag, while still being able to deliver 3Gb/s speeds across 1,800-square feet of coverage. A 4.4/5 star rating completes the package.

Then head over to our networking guide for even more ways to save. Yesterday saw a series of notable deals as eero’s latest Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems went on sale, returning to all-time low prices from $71. But then once the Wi-Fi has been upgraded, be sure to check out the ongoing discount we’re tracking on NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem at $50, as well.

TP-Link Deco X20 System features:

Armed with Wi-Fi 6 technology, Deco whole home mesh WiFi is designed to deliver a huge boost in coverage, speed, and total capacity. Get on the latest mesh WiFi to enjoy the future

network that loads faster and connects more. With clearer and stronger signals enhanced by BSS Color and Beamforming, Deco X20 boosts broader whole home Wi-Fi up to 5,800 ft2 (3-pack). Wireless connections and optional Ethernet backhaul work together to link Deco units, providing even faster network speeds and truly seamless coverage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!