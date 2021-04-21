FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

H&M Clearance Event takes up to 70% off hundreds of styles from $4: Jeans, t-shirts, more

-
FashionH&M
70% off From $4

H&M is having a Clearance Event that’s offering up to 70% off hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on t-shirts, jeans, jackets, shoes, accessories, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $40 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Slim Fit V-Neck T-Shirt that’s priced at just $5 and it’s 50% off the original rate. This t-shirt looks great with shorts for summer and spring and can easily be layered during the winter months. The v-neck design is also very flattering and you can choose from four color options. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 430 options. Head below the jump to find even more deals and be sure to check out the Nike Spring Sale that’s offering 40% off rarely discounted styles.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Rockport Flash Sale that’s offering 30% off full-price styles and 40% off outlet styles from $18.

