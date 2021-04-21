Rockport takes 30% off full-price styles and 40% off outlet from $18

Rockport Warm-Weather Stock-Up Sale offers 30% off full price and 40% off outlet with promo code SPRING at checkout. Find great deals on sneakers, dress shoes, hiking boots, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $85 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Garett Venetian Loafers that are currently marked down to $88 and originally were priced at $125. These loafers are very convenient and the cushioned insole also adds comfort. The leather gives it a polished look and the material is lightweight too. This is a great style for everyday wear and they can be dressed up too with chino pants. Rated 4.1/5 stars from Rockport customers. Hit the jump to find additional deals today and be sure to check out our fashion guide here.
Our top picks for men include:
- XCS Birchfield Ubal Shoes $84 (Orig. $120)
- Winghton Apron Toe Oxfords $70 (Orig. $110)
- Malcom Step Back Slip-On $56 (Orig. $80)
- truFLEX Tie Sneakers $39 (Orig. $100)
- Garett Venetian Loafers $88 (Orig. $125)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Briah Perf Sling Sandals $27 (Orig. $110)
- Total Motion Adelyn Ballet $27 (Orig. $100)
- Casuals Lanea Gore Thong Wedge $18 (Orig. $80)
- truTECH Veda Slide Slipper $24 (Orig. $40)
- Total Motion Zosia Thong Sandal $24 (Orig. $110)
- …and even more deals…
