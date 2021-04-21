Nomad’s 25% off spring sale discounts new leather iPhone 12 MagSafe cases, more

Nomad is now launching a new sitewide spring sale today that’s taking 25% off its entire collection of iPhone 12 cases, Apple Watch bands, and other leather accessories. Just apply code SPRING25 at checkout. Shipping varies per order. Amongst all of the offers, our top pick is the Leather Rugged Folio iPhone 12 MagSafe Case for $59.97. Down from its usual $80 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $20 in savings and marks the very first discount we’ve seen. Available for every iPhone 12 model, Nomad’s MagSafe folio case provides some extra protection to your handset alongside a stylish Horween leather finish. Alongside 10-foot drop protection, the folio cover can hold six ID cards and has a soft lining to keep your screen safe. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

While Nomad’s just-announced AirTags accessories are already on sale an excluded from this sitewide event, the brand’s new iPad Pro cases are in fact eligible for the added 25% in savings. With prices starting at $59.97, both the Rugged Case and Rugged Folio are seeing their first discounts in either Horween leather or PU finishes. You can learn more in our launch coverage, but then check out the rest of our top picks below.

Then go check out the all-new stainless steel MagSafe Mount that Nomad launched earlier in the month. Those looking to add the premium accessory into their charging setup can currently lock-in a pre-order discount that brings the price down to $50.

Nomad MagSafe Rugged Folio features:

Rugged Folio is a sleek and functional leather folio case that offers rugged protection for your iPhone, and now works great with MagSafe. Built with a high-grade polycarbonate body, an all new internal shock absorption bumper, and a raised TPE bumper along the perimeter of the screen, Rugged Folio provides maximum protection for your iPhone. With 3 card slots and 1 cash slot, this folio offers ample storage for your essentials. Wrapped in supple Horween leather, Rugged Folio will develop a patina with time and takes on a look as unique as you.

