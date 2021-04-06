Today, Nomad is launching its latest premium Apple accessory, pairing your existing MagSafe charger with a unique stainless steel build for a deck-mounted iPhone 12 docking station. Fittingly named the Nomad MagSafe Mount, the new unveil aims to solve the inconvenience of having to manually remove the charger while still delivering all of the brand’s usual Apple-friendly and high-end stylings. Head below for all of the details.

Nomad debuts new stainless steel MagSafe Mount

Forgoing the usual leather stylings that the brand is known for, this time around Nomad is going with a much more simplistic stainless steel build. CNC’d from a solid block of the metal, the new Nomad MagSafe Mount arrives as an elegant solution to dock your iPhone 12 with Apple’s magnetic wireless standard.

Effectively entering as a much more premium version of these silicone stands from elago that have you slide in an existing MagSafe charger, Nomad’s take on the product category brings plenty of perks to the mix over the cheaper models out there. Aside from its design that’ll certainly blend in better with your Apple setup, the Nomad MagSafe Mount’s stainless steel build brings plenty of extra weight into the mix. So when you go to pick up your iPhone from being refueled, it’s less likely that the entire charger is going to come with it.

There’s also some microsuction tape around the button of the MagSafe Mount, which Nomad notes will help quite a bit to keep the accessory in place on your desk or nightstand. All of this stacks up to a design that lets you take full advantage of the magnetic charging standard without having to manually pull the MagSafe charger off your device.

Now available for purchase

The new Nomad MagSafe Mount is now available for purchase direct from the brand’s online storefront and enters with a $49.95 price tag. While the stainless steel build definitely brings the price tag up compared to more affordable silicone offerings, there really aren’t too many options that directly compete with the premium look and feel here. Nomad is known for leveraging premium materials to stand out, and its latest release looks to continue that trend.

9to5Toys’ Take

There’s certainly no getting around the fact that this is a premium addition to your Apple charging kit, but Nomad’s longstanding history of providing these high-end solutions culminates today in yet another eye-catching release. While the stainless steel design may not make the Nomad MagSafe Mount worth its $50 price tag alone, the added perks of staying put on your desk very well might be. As much as I love MagSafe, it’s certainly not the most convenient experience to pick my iPhone 12 up off the desk only to have to essentially unplug the cable anyway.

