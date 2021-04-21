FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Upgrade your Pinterest-worthy kitchen with these airtight food container sets from $23.50

Chef’s Path (98% positive feedback last 12-months) via Amazon is offering this Airtight Food Storage 7-Container Set for $25.27 shipped. Typically selling for $40, this is only the second major price drop we’ve ever tracked for a new all-time low. Jumpstart your zero-waste kitchen with these 100% airtight containers crafted from BPA-free materials. This bundle includes seven reusable chalkboard labels so you can build a “Pinterest-Worthy” countertop and prevent food waste in one fell swoop. The minimalist design works with any color scheme, so these space-savers will look just as great in your cupboard as they do on display. Includes half-cup to eight cup sizing. These #1 best-selling containers are rated 4.6/5 stars from over 20,000 customers.

Round out your new food-saving digs with this pair of 7-quart airtight containers for $23.47 when you clip the on-page coupon. Ideal for bulk foods like rice or flour, they’re backed by the same airtight seals for freshness that lasts. Also includes a set of chalkboard labels so you never have to sacrifice beauty for function. Rated a glowing 4.8/5 stars from over 6,800 Amazon customers.

While you’re stocking up on home basics, take up to 30% off Gain Laundry Pacs and more starting from $3. Plus, Amazon will ship you its 3rd Gen. Echo Dot for just $13, you can score the Roomba i3 at $151 off, or get ready for all your DIY goals with this plastic weld and repair kit at just $19.

Chef’s Path Airtight 7-pc. Container Set features:

  • Includes 1 Large Container (8.0 cups /1.9 liters), 2 Medium Containers (5.1 cups /1.2 liters), 2 Small Containers (3.4 cups /0.8 liter), 2 Mini Containers (2.1 cups /0.5 liters).
  • FREE Reusable Chalkboard Labels
  • New and Improved Lids made up of High Impact Resistant and Durable ABS Plastic
  • Special Lid-Lock Mechanism ensures that no air or water enters in
  • Made of high-quality Durable BPA-free plastic
  • Liquid Friendly

