Stock up on Gain flings! laundry pacs and dryer sheets from $3 Prime shipped (up to 35% off)

Amazon is now offering the 96-count package of Gain flings! Laundry Detergent Soap Pacs for $14.23 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon, opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page, and remember to cancel the sub after your order goes through. Regularly around $21.50, today’s deal is nearly 35% off the going rate, $2 below our previous mention, and the best price we can find. According to Gain, they provide up to “6 weeks of freshness from wash until wear” and are arguably even easier to use than traditional liquid detergent. These soap packs are laced with Febreze and are compatible in regular and HE-rated machines as well as both hot and cold loads. Rated 4+ stars from over 14,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

While you’re refreshing your detergent stock, it might be a good idea to make use of your savings and score a fresh 120-pack of Gain Original Dryer Sheets. And even better, it is currently on sale via Amazon. Regularly around $4.50 or so, if you clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save (as detailed above), your total will drop down to $3.20 with free shipping for Prime members. This is more than 25% off and a great time to stock up.

Check out Gap’s latest eco-friendly line and these Samsung bots that can do the laundry, then head over to our fashion deal hub for a wardrobe refresh. You’ll find big-time price drops on clothing, workout apparel, and footwear at Rockport, in the latest Banana Republic Factory sale, Nike and adidas in Eastbay’s Flash Sale, and much more. Just be sure to check out the Carhartt Mother’s Day Gift Guide and Uniqlo’s island-inspired Animal Crossing streetwear.

More on the Gain flings!:

3-in-1: Gain detergent, Oxi Boost, and Febreze Freshness

6 weeks of freshness from wash until wear

50% more scent than Gain liquid laundry detergent

Works in all washing machines even in cold water

Keep out of reach of children

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!