iRobot’s latest Roomba i3/+ smart robotic vacuums on sale from $299 (Up to $151 off)

Amazon is currently offering the iRobot Roomba i3+ Smart Robotic Vacuum with Dirt Disposal for $399 shipped. Normally fetching $550, today’s offer amounts to 28% in savings, is the first notable discount of the year, and matches the all-time low set once before. iRobot’s Roomba i3+ enters as the brand’s latest robotic vacuum with a list of flagship features in a more affordable package. There’s a 75-minute runtime here alongside Alexa control and floor tracking sensor for mapping your home. It also pairs with a dirt disposal unit to make it so you won’t have to empty the vacuum after every cleaning session. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 6,500 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more

Also on sale today, Amazon has the iRobot Roomba i3 Smart Robotic Vacuum for $299. Down from its usual $399 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, beats our previous mention by $1, and matches the all-time low. This robotic vacuum delivers much of the same autonomous cleaning noted above, but ditches the bundled dirt disposal unit found above. There’s still a 75-minute runtime, 3-stage cleaning system, and Alexa control. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 3,600 customers.

But if you’re looking for an even more autonomous cleaning helper for around the house, iRobot’s flagship Roomba s9+ vacuum is now $400 off alongside some other high-end options. But then be sure to give our hands-on review of the new ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ robotic vacuum a look, as well.

iRobot Roomba i3 features:

Get cleaner floors with less effort—with the Roomba i3 robot vacuum that offers 10X the Power-Lifting Suction* to pull in dirt, dust and pollen. When allergy season hits or peak pet shedding season comes around, it offers extra cleaning sessions to keep your floors looking their best. It even learns your cleaning habits and suggests cleaning times that work around your schedule. Reactive Sensor Technology helps it avoid getting stuck, while Dirt Detect Technology focuses cleaning where its needed most.

