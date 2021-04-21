FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lock-in 4-years of Car and Driver magazine for just $12 shipped today (Reg. $60+)

DiscountMags is now offering 4-years of Car and Driver magazine for $12 with free delivery every month, no sales tax, and zero auto renewals. Make sure to select the 4-year option and use code 9TO5TOYS at checkout to redeem the special price. Currently $15 per year at Amazon, or $60 for four years, today’s offer is a massive $48 or 80% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. This is a great opportunity to extend your existing subscription or to lock-in 4-years for the first time at a major discount. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon. More details below. 

Car and Driver magazine is the perfect subscription for both automotive professionals and enthusiasts, as well as looking great in the workshop or on the coffee table. It covers everything from road tests, new vehicles, and driving accessories to product reviews, alongside gorgeous full-color imagery, and much more. Additional details below. 

More on Car and Driver Magazine:

One of the more common features found in Car and Driver Magazine is the road test segment, which sends vehicles onto a test course. Drivers rate the vehicles based on performance in a series of different conditions, including driving in rain, on asphalt, and on the open road. The writers also review a variety of newer cars, providing in-depth descriptions of the interior, body, and other factors you need to know. The magazine even has exclusive deals with some manufacturers, giving the writers the chance to share news and information that others magazines cannot.

