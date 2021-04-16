FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Leave the library at home, this refurb. 8GB Kindle is only $60 shipped (Save $20)

Amazon is offering a certified refurbished 8GB Kindle for $59.99 shipped. Typically selling for $80, today’s deal marks a 25% savings and matches the all-time low price. Built for book-lovers, this lightweight eBook reader boasts a 167 ppi glare-free display, to read like real paper, not a tablet. You can even highlight, look up definitions, translate, and adjust the text size for maximum ease and enjoyment. And with a ultra-long battery life lasting weeks at a time, you can enjoy a library’s worth of material all in a slim, handheld package. Refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work as new, rated 4.6/5 stars from over 2,100 customers, and backed by a 1-year warranty. See below for more.

To protect your new pocket-sized library, you can’t go wrong with this simple INFILAND shell case starting from $11.99. Personally, I’m partial to the cool mint green, but it comes in a wide variety of color options, all crafted from impact-resistant vegan leather. For a slightly bolder option, you can select from a myriad of artistic print covers also starting from $11.99.

While we’re saving paper on eBooks, check out today’s other Green Deals like the Home Depot 1-day solar sale, this 2-pack of 3,200-lumen solar panel lights at just $19, and electric mowers and lawn care tools from $56. Of course, you can also peruse our Green Deals guide for more ways to save.

Kindle eBook reader features:

  • Purpose-built for reading with a 167 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight.
  • Adjustable brightness lets you read comfortably—indoors and outdoors, day and night.
  • Unlike a tablet, a single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours.
  • 8GB of Storage means thousands of titles on hand all in a compact size.
  • Read distraction-free. Highlight passages, look up definitions, translate words, and adjust text size—without ever leaving the page.

