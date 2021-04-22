FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

EA announces new Battlefield mobile game made from the ground up for iOS and Android

EA has just announced a new standalone Battlefield mobile game. Along with a new AAA console/PC title in the works, EA has now unveiled a new Battlefield game, made from the ground up from iOS and Android to “kick off all-out war on smartphones and tablets.” Likely looking to tap into the wild success its direct competitors have experienced on mobile platforms, Battlefield will finally make its way to your pocket computer sometime next year. More details below. 

Battlefield mobile game on the way

While competitors like Call of Duty and Fortnite have been on mobile for a while, with Apex Legends (also an EA published title) coming soon, it was only a matter of time before EA’s franchise shooter took advantage of iOS and Android gaming platforms. 

The Battlefield mobile game is in development at Industrial Toys, which is working alongside long-time Battlefield dev DICE — an in-house EA studio. DICE managing director Oskar Gabrielson said the game is actually completely different than the upcoming console variant and is being built from the ground up for mobile platforms. He said you can expect a “fully fledged, skill-based experience” here. 

After several years of prototyping, I am pleased to report that our friends at Industrial Toys, who work closely with DICE, are developing a brand new Battlefield that will kick off all-out war on smartphones and tablets. in 2022.

This “unique and demanding Battlefield experience will allow you to take advantage of the license at any time” and has already entered the testing phase at iToys ahead of next year’s release. The new Battlefield mobile game is expected to land on smartphone and tablets sometime in 2022. 

EA also gave us a quick update on the next mainline, console title in the series as well. It has assembled “the largest development team ever for a Battlefield on console and PC.”

Our friends at Criterion and DICE LA work with us to bring our shared vision for the game to life, while the Göteborg team takes the technology to the next level. Together, we are designing an unforgettable experience for you later in 2021. An epic dimension. All-out military war. Completely crazy and unexpected moments. A destruction that affects the game. Titanic battles, with even more players and chaos. All thanks to the power of new generation consoles and PCs.

9to5Toys‘ take

We can expect more info on the next console/PC episode of Battlefield “later in 2021” with more details on new Battlefield mobile game coming soon. While I for one prefer my shooters on a big screen with a traditional controller, there’s no denying how much cash these battle royale and FPS online shooters can rack in on mobile. EA is clearly looking to take advantage here, which is great news for mobile gamers – let’s just hope it’s a proper experience that isn’t filled with micro transactions around every corner. 

