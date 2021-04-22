FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Feel at home anywhere with Kasa’s TP-Link Smart Indoor Security Cam at new low of $30

Amazon is offering Kasa’s TP-Link Smart Indoor Security Camera at $29.99 shipped. This is the very first price drop we’ve tracked since its release, shaving $5 off for a new all-time low. Streaming in 1080p quality with 2-way audio, you can check in on your kids, pets, or anywhere in your home from the palm of your hand. Get real-time alerts whenever motion is detected in any of your programmable activity zones, whether in the shadows or dead of night with up to 30-feet of night vision. You can even connect them to other Alexa- or Google Assistant-enabled devices, so if someone’s spotted where they shouldn’t be, your lights will turn on automatically. Videos can be saved directly to a microSD, or uploaded via Kasa’s cloud storage. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 3,400 customers.

If you want an even more budget-friendly solution and don’t mind nixing Google Assistant connectivity, LARKKEY has a well-rated smart security cam for $21.50. Compatible with Alexa, or pilotable from the app, you can monitor your home in 1080p quality, and up to 23 feet away with night vision. It operates over 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, with hard-disk as well as cloud storage options are available. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 900 shoppers.

Why not go for the gold with your smart home security? Right now, you can take $80 off the Yale Assure HomeKit Smart Lock, JBL’s Smart Assistant Display at a new low of $100, or these energy-saving smart edison bulbs for just $14. And don’t forget to check out our smart home and home security guides for more.

Kasa Smart Indoor Security Camera features:

Keep an eye on your things with the highly affordable Kasa Spot indoor security camera. Receive instant alerts and live stream 1080p HD video to your smartphone, Alexa or Google Assistant supported display. The Spot even provides HD video up to 30 ft. with Night Vision. EC60 continuously records and stores footage on a local MicroSD card up to 64 GB (MicroSD card not included). Premium cloud storage options are available

