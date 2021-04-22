Find instant peace of mind in Yale’s HomeKit Touchscreen Smart Lock at $200 (Save $80)

Amazon is offering the Yale Assure Touchscreen Smart Lock for $199 shipped. Down from its usual $280 going rate for one of the biggest savings we’ve tracked, and matching the all-time low. This smart lock will automatically let you in when you have your phone on you, and lock the door after you leave, (if you set it to auto-lock.) So you can skip the extra hassle of remembering and searching for your house keys, but using the pin pad or a traditional lock and key is still an option. Compatible with HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, and more, you can lock, unlock, or just check if your door is locked through easy voice commands. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 2,600 customers. See below for more.

If you’re considering upgrading your smart home, score extra security with the meross Smart Garage Door Opener at $44.99 when you clip the on-page coupon. You can open and close your garage door from the app, via voice control, or through any of your Alexa-, Google Assistant-, or HomeKit-enabled devices. Get notifications when and how you garage door was opened, check its status, or track it all through your status report log. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 600 reviews.

Regardless of what smart features you’re set up to use, the Echo Dot is a highly-rated hub that doubles as a speaker, and you can get one for just $5 when you sign-up for a month of Music Unlimited. Or score a HomePod mini at its lowest price to date, this Apple Health-enabled scale down to just $18.50, or save some energy with 25% off this smart thermometer. Of course, you can also take a look at our smart home guide for all the latest deals and info.

Yale Assure Touchscreen Smart Lock features:

For ultimate convenience, your assure lock will unlock automatically as you approach the door and it will relock once the door is closed! Plus, you can lock, unlock or check current status with voice assistants including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri. The lock features a backlit touchscreen keypad so even when you don’t have your phone, you can unlock your door without the hassle of keys. It’s super easy to use and installs in minutes with just a screwdriver on standard doors (1-3/4″ to 2-1/4″ thick).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!