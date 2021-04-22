Anker’s eufy Apple Health Smart Scale down at $18.50 Prime shipped via Amazon (Reg. $30)

The official EufyHome Amazon storefront is now offering its Smart Scale C1 with Bluetooth for $18.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use code eufyscale at checkout. Regularly $30, today’s offer is nearly 40% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Alongside compatibility with Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit, this model provides “12 insightful measurements of your body’s health” including weight, body fat, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, and more. A pair of “super-sensitive” G-shaped sensors are employed for “precision measurements” and users can create up to 16 profiles for each family member. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,200 Amazon customers and ships with a 15-month warranty. More details below.

There are loads of comparable scales in this price range on Amazon, but not very many of them carry the same level of brand recognition as Anker’s eufy line does. This attractive RENPHO Digital Bathroom Scale will save you a few bucks, but it’s not nearly as smart and is really more of just a pretty bathroom scale, rather than something that works with your Apple Health setup. However, his Loftilla Bathroom Scale has some smart features, works with Apple Health, and comes in at a couple bucks less than the eufy if you’re looking for an alternative.

More on the eufy smart scale C1:

HOLISTIC HEALTH: Instantly learn 12 insightful measurements of your body’s health, such as Weight, Body Fat, BMI, Bone Mass, Muscle Mass, and more.

USE WITH 3RD-PARTY APPS: Track your measurements on Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit.

ACCURACY IMPROVED BY 10%: Two pairs of super-sensitive G-shaped sensors ensure more precise measurements compared to other sensor types.

FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY: Track the health trends of up to 16 users from one account, and the large LED display is easy to read for all ages.

WHAT YOU GET: Smart Scale C1, AAA batteries x3, Quick Start Guide, User Manual, and our worry-free 15-month warranty

