RAVPower 2-Port 61W Charging Adapter is half the size of Apple’s, now $20.50 (Save 32%)

RAVPower Official via Amazon is offering its 61W Type-C/USB-A Power Adapter for $20.39 Prime shipped when the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. A recent price drop paired with the coupon shaves 32% off the typical rate and allows it to come within $3 of the lowest offer we have tracked. Spanning just 2.13 by 2.13 by 1.22 inches, this RAVPower adapter clocks in at just over half the size of Apple’s unit. With such an incredibly small form-factor, this wall adapter will easily fit in any bag while still being powerful enough to charge a 13-inch MacBook Air/Pro at full speed (or better). In addition to Type-C, you’ll also garner a USB-A port with up to 12W charging speeds. When used solely, the USB-C port will crank out 61W. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with more than enough left over to grab MoKo’s $4 Tablet Stand. Thanks to a “pocket-sized” and fold-flat design, this unit should also fit nicely in most backpacks. It’s bound to come in handy when using your iPad as a second screen while on-the-go. Plus, with six different slots you’re bound to quickly find an appropriate viewing angle.

While you’re at it, why not supplement today’s purchase with Amazon’s official World Travel Plug Adapter Set at under $8 Prime shipped? Another notable discount includes the Twelve South Suitcase at a new Amazon low of $59. And don’t forget that the 2020 Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop is $400 off.

RAVPower 61W Type-C/USB-A Power Adapter features:

Deliver a quick charge with up to 61W for a variety of PD devices from laptops to smartphones. Fully charge your MacBook Pro 13” in only 2.1 hours with the PD port. Comes with a blue LED indicator to show the charging status.

Upgraded iSmart 2.0 automatically detects the charging input and matches up with your device to optimize for the fastest charging speed. The USB-A port has an output of up to 12W 5V/2.4A.

