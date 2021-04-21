FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Twelve South Suitcase for 16-inch MacBook Pro hits new Amazon low at under $61 (Reg. $80)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesTwelve South
Amazon low Under $61

Amazon is offering the Twelve South Suitcase for 16-inch MacBook Pro for $60.82 shipped. That’s over $19 off the typical rate there and marks the first price drop we have tracked. Want to keep your beloved 16-inch MacBook Pro in tip-top shape? If so, Twelve South Suitcase has your back. It wields a molded hard shell that provides edge-to-edge protection and crush resistance. A quilted design and leather handle aim to dress up the look of your gear while on-the-go. Inside you’ll also find a sleeve that’s perfect for a few cables, documents, and more. Check out our launch coverage to learn more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Forego the hard shell and quilted design and save big with an Amazon Basics Felt MacBook Sleeve at $17 Prime shipped. This alternative looks great and won’t break the bank. It’s spacious enough to fit a 16-inch MacBook Pro and other similarly-sized laptops. Rated 4.6/5 stars by more than 3,700 shoppers.

We’ve got a variety of other deals that will pair nicely with today’s purchase. Our Twelve South guide has some to choose from and you can also opt for two USB-C to USB-A adapters at $7 Prime shipped alongside the Amazon Basics 9-in-1 USB-C Hub for $30. And if your home office could use an overhaul, consider grabbing Walker Edison’s X Leg L-Shaped Glass Desk at $95.50.

Twelve South Suitcase features:

  • Molded hard shell provides edge to edge protection and crush resistance
  • Leather handle with accent stitching stores flat when not in use to keep a low profile
  • Tailored Protective
  • 16-Inch

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Twelve South

About the Author

Save energy and stress with these vintage TP-Link enabl...
Amazon’s official World Travel Plug Adapter Set d...
JBL’s FLIP 5 Portable Speaker is ready for all yo...
Walker Edison’s X Leg L-Shaped Glass Desk dives t...
Amazon Basics 4-Digit Combination Padlock plunges to $5...
CanaKit’s Raspberry Pi 4 bundle has all the essential...
Corsair’s HS60 Haptic Stereo Gaming Headset just ...
Blueair’s highly-rated home purifiers now up to 5...
Show More Comments

Related

35% off

Get weatherproof protection with Under Armour’s Sportstyle Backpack down to $26

$26 Learn More
48% off

Amazon’s official World Travel Plug Adapter Set dives under $8 Prime shipped (Save 48%)

Under $8 Learn More
Review

Razer Ring Light Review: Add some light to your stream for $80 [Video]

Learn More
Save 18%

Save energy and stress with these vintage TP-Link enabled smart bulbs at $14, more

$14 Learn More

My Arcade’s latest mini Street Fighter II arcade machine has 2-player CO/VS tech

Learn More

LEGO debuts miniature Tatooine Homestead as this year’s Star Wars Day freebie

Learn More
$20 off

JBL’s FLIP 5 Portable Speaker is ready for all your summer adventures at $100 shipped

$100 Learn More
$80 off

Philips 1200 Auto Espresso Machine with milk frother now $420 shipped (Reg. $500+), more

From $252 Learn More