Twelve South Suitcase for 16-inch MacBook Pro hits new Amazon low at under $61 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the Twelve South Suitcase for 16-inch MacBook Pro for $60.82 shipped. That’s over $19 off the typical rate there and marks the first price drop we have tracked. Want to keep your beloved 16-inch MacBook Pro in tip-top shape? If so, Twelve South Suitcase has your back. It wields a molded hard shell that provides edge-to-edge protection and crush resistance. A quilted design and leather handle aim to dress up the look of your gear while on-the-go. Inside you’ll also find a sleeve that’s perfect for a few cables, documents, and more. Check out our launch coverage to learn more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Forego the hard shell and quilted design and save big with an Amazon Basics Felt MacBook Sleeve at $17 Prime shipped. This alternative looks great and won’t break the bank. It’s spacious enough to fit a 16-inch MacBook Pro and other similarly-sized laptops. Rated 4.6/5 stars by more than 3,700 shoppers.

We’ve got a variety of other deals that will pair nicely with today’s purchase. Our Twelve South guide has some to choose from and you can also opt for two USB-C to USB-A adapters at $7 Prime shipped alongside the Amazon Basics 9-in-1 USB-C Hub for $30. And if your home office could use an overhaul, consider grabbing Walker Edison’s X Leg L-Shaped Glass Desk at $95.50.

