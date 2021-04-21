FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s official World Travel Plug Adapter Set dives under $8 Prime shipped (Save 48%)

-
48% off Under $8

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics World Travel Plug Adapter Set for $7.83 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $7 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. Plan for future adventures with Amazon’s official World Travel Plug Adapter Set. This offering is comprised of six AC plugs that allow you to more easily charge and power gear while travel across a wide variety of countries. With it you’ll be ready to convert Type C/E/F/G/H/I/L outlets to North American two and three prong connectors. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If bypassing Amazon branding won’t be a bother, consider NTONPOWER’s World Travel Adapter Kit at $5 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page 50% off coupon. It actually converts a single outlet into two and also offers up dual 2.4A USB-A ports. Bear in mind that this kit consists of five adapters instead of six.

More discounts that are bound to come in handy while traveling are Twelve South’s Suitcase for 16-inch MacBook Pro at under $61 and one of today’s Citizen Eco-Drive, Diesel, Armani, and Skagen watch markdowns from $69. You can also grab two USB-C to USB-A adapters for $7 Prime shipped in addition to this highly-rated aluminum MacBook stand at $21.50.

Amazon Basics World Travel Plug Adapter Set features:

  • 6-pack of travel adapter plugs for use in most countries; includes Type C, Type G, Type L, Type E/F, Type I, Type H
  • 2-in-1 input compatible with standard North American 2 and/or 3 prong flat pin plugs (including polarized); 1-15/5-15R Socket; 250V 2.5/10A
  • Compact size is easy to travel with

