Synology is debuting three new AMD Ryzen RackStation NAS, joining other models in its rack-mountable machine lineup. Complete with up to 2,200MB/s transfer speeds, 16-bay designs, and as much as 32GB of supported RAM, these machines deliver future-proof designs for upgrading to 10GbE down the line and more. Head below for all of the details.

With three new models of its RackStation units, Synology is filling out its roster of more business-grade NAS with some even more capable offerings. As more powerful additions to the lineup compared to the previous new releases, each one comes equipped with AMD Ryzen V1500B quad-core processors. While thatâ€™s not an entirely new inclusion for the RackStation series, these still mark some of the first NAS from the brand that have been outfitted with non-Intel chips.

In terms of form factor, youâ€™re still looking at the rack-mountable design that earns the RackStation NAS their names. Each of the three new models arrive with four Gigabit Ethernet ports alongside support for up to 32GB of RAM. Across the board, thereâ€™s also the ability to upgrade to 10GbE down the line, which is certainly going to be a compelling feature for those in the market for a future-proof machine.

The most affordable of the lineup falls to the RS2421+, a 12-bay RackStation unit that supports up to 108TB of total storage. Thereâ€™s also an upgraded version, the RS2421RP+ that packs the same functionality while also bringing in a redundant power supply. Each of these tout up to 2,200/1,154 MB/sÂ sequential read and write speeds to round out the notable features.

Synology also has a third RackStation on the horizon, with the RS2821RP+ that barrows the aforementioned redundant power supply design. This one steps up to a 16-bay form factor while retaining the 108TB limited found on both of the more affordable models. Alongside the extra drive space, the one other notable improvement is 2,220/1,164 MB/s sequential read and write throughput.

Now available for pre-order

All three of the new Synology RackStation NAS are now available for pre-order at B&H. The more entry-levelÂ RS2421+ will set you back $1,799.99, while those looking to grab the RP model will pay $2,399.99. And lastly, the 16-bay RS2821RP+ sells for $3,299.99.

Synology notes that this is a Swiss Army knife of NAS, and I frankly have to agree, at least just from the specs noted today. As weâ€™ve noted in the past, RackStations are certainly a bit outside of the usual homelab realm that many of use Synology owners fit into, and the most recent trio of new releases continue that trend.

