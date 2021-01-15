FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Synology debuts two new RS1221 NAS with AMD processors and 8-bay designs

-
NewsSynology
Read more

Synology is closing out CES week with the debut of its latest NAS systems. It’s debuting as just some of the very first releases from the brand to be powered by AMD processors. Geared toward small businesses and homelab owners, the latest additions to the RackStation family pack plenty of value that’s sweetened by user-upgradable components, not to mention up to 2,300MB/s transfer speeds. Head below for a closer look at the new Synology RS1221 NAS series.

Synology launches new RS1221 NAS series

The latest additions to the Synology stable enter in the form of its two newest RackStation models. Both of the variants in the RS1221 NAS series are said to deliver notable performance gains compared to their predecessors and pack eight hard drive bays into a 2U server rack design.

At the center of both models here is a Ryzen V1500B processor, marking one of the first times we’ve seen Synology kit out its NAS with an AMD chip. Both of the RS1221+ and RS1221RP+ models are said to outclass their previous-generation models with up to 3.6 times faster computer performance. Transfer speeds are also seeing a sizable improvement this time around, with sequential reads clocking in at 2,315MB/s and sequential writes hitting 1,147MB/s.

Synology is really focusing on user upgradability here as well. While it’s a bit expected from this caliber of NAS, it’s still nice to see Synology follow through with the ability to expand performance down the line on both of its RS1221 NAS. A built-in PCIe 3.0 slot allows for adding in a 10GbE NIC if the four 1Gb Ethernet ports aren’t enough.

There’s also the option of adding in SSD caching, and the included 4G of DDR4 RAM can be upgraded to as much as 32GB as well. A pair of USB 3.0 ports are then complemented by an eSATA slot to round out the I/O/.

But where the two models split in features comes down to the RS1221RP+, which lives up to its name by rocking dual redundant 350W power supplies. The standard model here only packs a 250W power supply, by comparison.

Both of the new models in the Synology RS1221 NAS series are now available for pre-order. The more affordable RS1221+ enters at $1,299.99, while stepping up to the RS1221RP+ version brings with it a $1,699.99 price tag.

9to5Toys’ Take

While there’s no getting around the fact that Synology’s latest AMD-powered NAS aren’t going to be as appealing to the average shopper, there’s sure to be those in the prosumer crowd who can appreciate the new unveils, not to mention small business and the like. The RackStation form factors provide a lot of breathing room for upgrading down the line, and the new Synology RS1221 models certainly deliver on that.

Pricing is certainly higher than its more typical NAS, but Synology is packing in a lot of value for its RS1221 series. And the more future-proof AMD processor is sure to be a nice touch, as well. Although at the end of the day, I think that the recently released DS1821+ NAS will deliver an all-around better experience for most home users.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Synology

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Tascam unveils new sub $100 TM-70 microphone bundle for...
ASUS launches Series X/PS5-ready 4K 144Hz HDMI 2.1 moni...
Everything we know about LEGO’s summer 2021 Star ...
Razer concept imagines gaming chair with deployable 60-...
Tested: elago M5 stand for iPhone delivers Pro Display ...
The Container Store partners with Marie Kondo to spark ...
Amazon’s new Sync Module 2 provides up to 256GB o...
Denon expands HEOS lineup with AirPlay 2 and Dolby Atm...
Show More Comments

Related

Synology debuts new AMD-powered 8-bay DS1821+ NAS with 2.3GB/s speeds

Read more Learn More

Hands-on: Synology’s new 5-bay DS1520+ shines as one of its most versatile NAS yet

Buy now Learn More

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Review: Entry-level performance has never been so good

Learn More
$499 value

GoPro’s HERO9 Black comes bundled with an extra battery and charger at $419 (Save $80)

$419 Learn More
Reg. $200

Outfit your home office with Walker Edison’s Industrial Desk, now $148 (Reg. $200)

$148 Learn More
Reg. $40

Live Gold members can play Star Wars Squadrons, more for FREE this weekend

FREE Learn More
60% off

Nordstrom Rack’s UGG Event takes up to 60% off hundreds of styles: Boots, slippers, more

From $35 Learn More
46% off

Fresh Cocoon, Timbuk2, and Osprey deals have landed, now priced from $24 (Up to 46% off)

$48 Learn More