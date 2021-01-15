Synology is closing out CES week with the debut of its latest NAS systems. It’s debuting as just some of the very first releases from the brand to be powered by AMD processors. Geared toward small businesses and homelab owners, the latest additions to the RackStation family pack plenty of value that’s sweetened by user-upgradable components, not to mention up to 2,300MB/s transfer speeds. Head below for a closer look at the new Synology RS1221 NAS series.

Synology launches new RS1221 NAS series

The latest additions to the Synology stable enter in the form of its two newest RackStation models. Both of the variants in the RS1221 NAS series are said to deliver notable performance gains compared to their predecessors and pack eight hard drive bays into a 2U server rack design.

At the center of both models here is a Ryzen V1500B processor, marking one of the first times we’ve seen Synology kit out its NAS with an AMD chip. Both of the RS1221+ and RS1221RP+ models are said to outclass their previous-generation models with up to 3.6 times faster computer performance. Transfer speeds are also seeing a sizable improvement this time around, with sequential reads clocking in at 2,315MB/s and sequential writes hitting 1,147MB/s.

Synology is really focusing on user upgradability here as well. While it’s a bit expected from this caliber of NAS, it’s still nice to see Synology follow through with the ability to expand performance down the line on both of its RS1221 NAS. A built-in PCIe 3.0 slot allows for adding in a 10GbE NIC if the four 1Gb Ethernet ports aren’t enough.

There’s also the option of adding in SSD caching, and the included 4G of DDR4 RAM can be upgraded to as much as 32GB as well. A pair of USB 3.0 ports are then complemented by an eSATA slot to round out the I/O/.

But where the two models split in features comes down to the RS1221RP+, which lives up to its name by rocking dual redundant 350W power supplies. The standard model here only packs a 250W power supply, by comparison.

Both of the new models in the Synology RS1221 NAS series are now available for pre-order. The more affordable RS1221+ enters at $1,299.99, while stepping up to the RS1221RP+ version brings with it a $1,699.99 price tag.

9to5Toys’ Take

While there’s no getting around the fact that Synology’s latest AMD-powered NAS aren’t going to be as appealing to the average shopper, there’s sure to be those in the prosumer crowd who can appreciate the new unveils, not to mention small business and the like. The RackStation form factors provide a lot of breathing room for upgrading down the line, and the new Synology RS1221 models certainly deliver on that.

Pricing is certainly higher than its more typical NAS, but Synology is packing in a lot of value for its RS1221 series. And the more future-proof AMD processor is sure to be a nice touch, as well. Although at the end of the day, I think that the recently released DS1821+ NAS will deliver an all-around better experience for most home users.

