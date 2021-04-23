FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring home an Amazon Basics Tuck Active Backpack for $20.50 (Save 32%)

-
32% off $20.50

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Tuck Active Backpack for $20.69 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 32% off what it’s averaged over the last six months and goes head-to-head with lowest pricing we have tracked since June. This minimalistic backpack from Amazon offers a sporty look and is ready to help you more easily get gear from one place to another. Inside you’ll find enough room for a 13-inch laptop alongside a variety of other slots throughout. The exterior features two pockets perfect for storing a water bottle or umbrella. This backpack comes with a 2-year Amazon warranty. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’re like me, keeping your screens clean is of utmost importance. Thankfully you can keep a package of Grime Boss Touch Screen Wipes in your bag for $5 Prime shipped. You’ll get 30 individual wipes that are pre-moistened and ready to go. These will not leave streaks, ensuring your device can look just about as clean as when you purchased it.

Put one of your new bag’s side compartments to work when cashing in on Amazon’s 30-ounce Stainless Steel Water Bottle at $12.50. You can also preserve some space inside when grabbing RAVPower’s small 2-Port 61W Charging Adapter for $20.50. And if you pride yourself on being handy wherever you go, don’t miss out on Swiss+Tech’s 6-in-1 Multi-Tool at $7.50.

Amazon Basics Tuck Active Backpack features:

  • Sports backpack combines simplicity and functionality for everyday use
  • Constructed with durable 420D nylon and reflective detailing
  • Front zipper pocket, main compartment, organizer slots for small items
  • Built-in water bottle/umbrella carrying slot; top carrying handle and luggage pass through
  • Padded back panel and shoulder straps for easy, comfortable carrying
  • 2 year warranty on manufacturer defects

