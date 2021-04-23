Pocket four screwdrivers with Swiss+Tech’s 6-in-1 Multi-Tool: $7.50 Prime shipped (Save 42%)

Amazon is offering the Swiss+Tech 6-in-1 Pocket Screwdriver Multi-Tool for $7.49 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 42% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.62 of the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. Want to easily keep a set of screwdrivers in your pocket? If so, Swiss+Tech has you covered with its 6-in-1 multi-tool. This handy offering attaches to a keychain and has a magnetic socket for holding any of the four included bits. You’ll also benefit from two built-in LED lights. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of Amazon shoppers.

Today’s savings leave you with enough left over to also spring for Light My Fire’s Original Spork at $4 Prime shipped. Now that warmer weather is here, this is arguably a great time to add this to your repertoire of camping gear. Not only is it a full-size spoon, but can be flipped around to function as a fork. A serrated edge paves the way for cutting up food as well.

Oh, and in case you missed it, be sure to peruse this list of knife and multi-tool discounts from $7 and have a quick look at Bosch’s 40-foot Self-Leveling Laser Level for $75. No matter what you grab, don’t forget to keep hydrated with Amazon’s 30-ounce Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $12.50. And if you’re always on the lookout for a neat pocket knife, read our coverage of Smith & Wesson’s 24/7 Tanto.

Swiss+Tech 6-in-1 Pocket Screwdriver Multi-Tool features:

Tool includes Flathead, Phillips Number 1, Phillips Number 2, and 5/32 inch Allen drivers, 2 LED lights, key ring

Magnetic socket and push button light for convenience and functionality, storage compartment flips open for quick and easy access

Lightweight but durable and easy to use

Requires 2 CR1025 batteries, included

