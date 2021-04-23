FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Pocket four screwdrivers with Swiss+Tech’s 6-in-1 Multi-Tool: $7.50 Prime shipped (Save 42%)

42% off $7.50

Amazon is offering the Swiss+Tech 6-in-1 Pocket Screwdriver Multi-Tool for $7.49 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 42% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.62 of the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. Want to easily keep a set of screwdrivers in your pocket? If so, Swiss+Tech has you covered with its 6-in-1 multi-tool. This handy offering attaches to a keychain and has a magnetic socket for holding any of the four included bits. You’ll also benefit from two built-in LED lights. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of Amazon shoppers.

Today’s savings leave you with enough left over to also spring for Light My Fire’s Original Spork at $4 Prime shipped. Now that warmer weather is here, this is arguably a great time to add this to your repertoire of camping gear. Not only is it a full-size spoon, but can be flipped around to function as a fork. A serrated edge paves the way for cutting up food as well.

Oh, and in case you missed it, be sure to peruse this list of knife and multi-tool discounts from $7 and have a quick look at Bosch’s 40-foot Self-Leveling Laser Level for $75. No matter what you grab, don’t forget to keep hydrated with Amazon’s 30-ounce Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $12.50. And if you’re always on the lookout for a neat pocket knife, read our coverage of Smith & Wesson’s 24/7 Tanto.

Swiss+Tech 6-in-1 Pocket Screwdriver Multi-Tool features:

  • Tool includes Flathead, Phillips Number 1, Phillips Number 2, and 5/32 inch Allen drivers, 2 LED lights, key ring
  • Magnetic socket and push button light for convenience and functionality, storage compartment flips open for quick and easy access
  • Lightweight but durable and easy to use
  • Requires 2 CR1025 batteries, included

