Amazon’s 30-ounce Stainless Steel Water Bottle strikes all-time low of $12.50

-
Amazon
New low $12.50

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 30-ounce Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle for $12.60 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 16% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Thanks to an insulated design, Amazon’s stainless steel water bottle is ready to keep beverages hot for 6 hours and cold for up to 12. This long-term preservation allows you to keep a beverage at your preferred temp for most, if not all of your work day. A high-end stainless steel construction makes it a sleek and rugged solution. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you don’t need a stainless steel construction why not spring for Pogo’s Tritan Water Bottle at $9? Thanks to a 32-ounce capacity you’ll actually get a slightly larger capacity when compared with the deal above. More than 34,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average rating of 4.7/5 stars.

With a new water bottle in hand, you’re ready to grab some workout gear from $44. Other notable discounts include Anker’s eufy Apple Health Smart Scale at $18.50 Prime shipped alongside these CamelBak and Contigo markdowns up to 45% off. Give our dedicated sports and fitness guide a look to find even more deals.

Amazon Basics 30-ounce Water Bottle features:

  • 30-ounce stainless-steel insulated water bottle in a clean white color; ideal for home, school, the office, or on the go
  • Double-wall vacuum-insulated stainless-steel construction keeps beverages hot (for up to 6 hours) or cold (for up to 12 hours)
  • Leakproof insulated spout lid made of gray BPA-free PP; lid allows for convenient one-handed drinking or pouring

