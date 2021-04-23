FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon celebrates World Book Day with up to 85% off Kindle titles from $1

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is celebrating World Book Day by launching an up to 85% off Kindle eBook sale. All of the offers in today’s sale will become a permanent addition to your library, with prices starting at $0.99 and delivering some of the best offers to date on these titles. You’ll find everything from science fiction and fantasy to mysteries, thrillers, and romance books in the sale. Everything comes backed by 4+ star ratings across the board and many have even garnered best-seller status, as well. Head below for all of our top picks.

Notable Kindle eBook deals today:

Don’t forget that you can scoop up plenty of other discounts in our media guide today, as well. But then be sure to check out all of the Amazon First Reads April eBook freebie, as a new assortment of titles just dropped earlier in the week. That gives you a chance to expand your reading list with yet another new eBook, and at no cost.

