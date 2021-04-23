Anker’s latest sale discounts USB-C Lightning cables, solar chargers, projectors, more from $9

Anker is closing out the week today by launching a new sale via its official Amazon storefront, discounting a selection of iPhone essentials, solar chargers, projectors, and ANC headphones in the process. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick falls to the Anker 6-Foot Braided Nylon USB-C to Lightning Cable at $14.99. Normally selling for $22, today’s offer amounts to 32% in savings, comes within $1 of the all-time low, and is the second-best discount to date. This 6-foot USB-C cable is an ideal way to refuel from the couch, while in bed, or anywhere that’s not right next to an outlet. Its braided nylon design stands up to wear and tear, as its USB-C plug means you’ll be able to take advantage of faster charging speeds when paired with USB-C PD or GaN wall adapters. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 6,100 customers. Head below for more from $9.

Other notable Anker deals:

Anker USB-C to Lightning Cable features:

A hard-wearing nylon exterior and a bulletproof fiber core combine to create a cable that can withstand up to 12,000 bends. Pair up with an 18W or higher Power Delivery charger to power your iPhone up to 50% in just 30 minutes. (Charger not included) MFi Certified for flawless compatibility with virtually all Lightning devices, including iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 12 mini, 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

