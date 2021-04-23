FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

ESR iPhone 12 cases now starting from $3 Prime shipped: MagSafe Cloud and Air Clear Armor

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesESR
66% off From $3

ACS Mall (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering ESR MagSafe Cloud Case for iPhone 12 at $13.09 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and apply code 2Y7QGZNL at checkout. Regularly $23, this is more than 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. ESR has long been a trusted brand in the budget-friendly iPhone case world, and it just got even more affordable. This iPhone 12 case “snaps seamlessly to all official MagSafe accessories” and features a Camera Guard Pro to keep your lens safe. A “grippy” silicone feel is complemented by the “shock-absorbing” silicone and rigid polycarbonate core for extra protection. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more ESR deals. 

ACS Mall via Amazon is also offering the ESR Air Clear Armor Case from $3.29 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon and apply code 2Y7QGZNL at checkout. This one is available for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, the 12 mini, and the 12 Pro Max. Regularly in the $10 to $13 range, this is more than 66% off the going rate and the best we can find. This clear case is a great way to show off your iPhone’s colorway, including the new purple paint job, all while adding “shock-absorbing corners” and more “to provide ultra-strong protection.” Rated 4+ stars from over 5,800 Amazon customers. 

We are also still tracking 30% off Casely’s Instagram-ready iPhone 12 cases and even more ESR deals in our smartphone accessories roundup. But be sure to dive into our ongoing offers on Twelve South’s iPhone 12/Pro leather BookBook Wallet Case as well as inside Nomad’s 25% off spring sale and then go check out Anker’s first collection of iPhone 12 MagSafe cases while you’re at it. 

More on the ESR MagSafe Cloud Case for iPhone 12:

  • Only compatible with iPhone 12 (6.1-Inch). [Note: NOT for iPhone 12 Pro 6.1-Inch or iPhone 12 Pro Max 6.7-inch]
  • Official “Made for MagSafe” module snaps seamlessly to all official MagSafe accessories
  • Camera Guard Pro protects your camera lens and keeps your pictures looking fantastic
  • Grippy silicone feels soft and keeps your phone secure in your hand
  • Shock-absorbing silicone with rigid polycarbonate core protects from drops

