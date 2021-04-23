ESR iPhone 12 cases now starting from $3 Prime shipped: MagSafe Cloud and Air Clear Armor

ACS Mall (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering ESR MagSafe Cloud Case for iPhone 12 at $13.09 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and apply code 2Y7QGZNL at checkout. Regularly $23, this is more than 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. ESR has long been a trusted brand in the budget-friendly iPhone case world, and it just got even more affordable. This iPhone 12 case “snaps seamlessly to all official MagSafe accessories” and features a Camera Guard Pro to keep your lens safe. A “grippy” silicone feel is complemented by the “shock-absorbing” silicone and rigid polycarbonate core for extra protection. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more ESR deals.

ACS Mall via Amazon is also offering the ESR Air Clear Armor Case from $3.29 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon and apply code 2Y7QGZNL at checkout. This one is available for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, the 12 mini, and the 12 Pro Max. Regularly in the $10 to $13 range, this is more than 66% off the going rate and the best we can find. This clear case is a great way to show off your iPhone’s colorway, including the new purple paint job, all while adding “shock-absorbing corners” and more “to provide ultra-strong protection.” Rated 4+ stars from over 5,800 Amazon customers.

We are also still tracking 30% off Casely’s Instagram-ready iPhone 12 cases and even more ESR deals in our smartphone accessories roundup. But be sure to dive into our ongoing offers on Twelve South’s iPhone 12/Pro leather BookBook Wallet Case as well as inside Nomad’s 25% off spring sale and then go check out Anker’s first collection of iPhone 12 MagSafe cases while you’re at it.

More on the ESR MagSafe Cloud Case for iPhone 12:

Only compatible with iPhone 12 (6.1-Inch). [Note: NOT for iPhone 12 Pro 6.1-Inch or iPhone 12 Pro Max 6.7-inch]

Official “Made for MagSafe” module snaps seamlessly to all official MagSafe accessories

Camera Guard Pro protects your camera lens and keeps your pictures looking fantastic

Grippy silicone feels soft and keeps your phone secure in your hand

Shock-absorbing silicone with rigid polycarbonate core protects from drops

