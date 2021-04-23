Apple’s official Sport Loop band is back to its best price of the year at $42

Amazon is offering the official Apple Watch Sport Loop 44mm band in plum for $42 shipped. Also available is the 40mm band in cream for the same price. You’ll almost always find these priced at $49, with today’s sale bringing a rare discount to match the all-time low for the cream colorway, and the best price of the year for plum. Woven from double-layer nylon, this breathable wrist band is the perfect companion for your Apple Watch. Incredibly lightweight and soft as silk to the touch, this fully-adjustable band utilizes secure side loops to keep your Watch exactly where you need it, and looking stylish to boot. Universally compatible with all versions of the Apple Watch.

But to be sure you’re finding the perfect fit for you, head over to our Apple Watch band roundup for dozens of options starting at just $5. If you want to stay loyal to what you know, you’ll find plenty of additional bands and loops from Apple. But, those willing to venture off-trail can score big with sporty, customizable options at a tenth of what you’d pay elsewhere.

For more of the best and brightest from Apple, be sure not to miss a rare discount on the latest iPad Air cellular, $111 off the latest M1 MacBook Air, or take a look at our Apple guide. And remember, you can still save on killer accessories like this Griffin aluminum MacBook stand at a low of $24.50, or check our Mac accessories guide too.

Apple Watch Sport Loop band features:

Soft, breathable, and lightweight, the Sport Loop features a hook-and-loop fastener for quick and easy adjustment. The double-layer nylon weave has dense loops on the skin side that provide soft cushioning while allowing moisture to escape. On the reverse side, the attachment loops are securely anchored for superior durability

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

