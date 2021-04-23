FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s latest iPad Air with cellular connectivity sees rare discount to $699

-
AmazonAppleBest iPad Deals
$699

Amazon is currently offering the latest Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB for $699 shipped. Down from its $729 going rate, this is still one of the very first discounts on the cellular model, amounts to $30 in savings, and the second-best to date. With a redesigned casing, Apple’s latest iPad Air packs a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge screen equipped with True Tone support. Everything is powered by a new A14 Bionic processor, with Touch ID making a return in the power button alongside USB-C charging. Plus with the cellular connectivity paired with support for the second-generation Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard make it a great on-the-go workstation. Get a closer look at all the features in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Use a portion of your savings to grab one of MoKo’s iPad Air cases and keep things protected. Available in a variety of colors, you’ll only have to spend $10 to pick up one of the well-reviewed cases at Amazon. Alongside just covering the back, there’s a folio cover that can even double as a stand. Plus, a 4.6/5 star rating from over 3,500 customers add some extra peace of mind into the mix, as well.

And now that we’re closing out the work week, there are plenty of other notable discounts in our Apple guide. Alongside up to $149 off Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air from $899, this morning saw the compatible Logitech Folio Touch Keyboard Case go on sale for the very first time at $150.

iPad Air features:

With a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and True Tone for a more comfortable viewing experience.1 Powered by the new A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine for 4K video editing, music creation, and next-level games—all with ease. Featuring fast, easy, and secure Touch ID, advanced cameras, USB-C, and support for versatile accessories, including Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

