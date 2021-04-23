FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Elevate your home office with Griffin’s aluminum MacBook Stand at a low of $24.50 (Save 40%)

Griffin Tech (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon if offering its Elevator Laptop Stand for $24.54 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Typically selling for around $40, you can save nearly 40% off the list price for a new Amazon low. If you work primarily on your laptop or home computer like I do, you know how invaluable a little ergonomic retouching can be for your health. Ease stress off your neck, wrists, back, and eyes by elevating your laptop and keyboard up to 5.5-inches from your desktop. Plus, keep your laptop from overheating thanks to 360-degree open air ventilation. Rated 4.7/5 stars from nearly 1,300 customers. Head below for more.

If you’re not a name brand shopper, you can save even more by opting for this 6-inch ergonomic laptop riser down to $18.69. Compatible with all major laptops between 10- and 18-inches, you get all the same benefits of a quality, aluminum laptop stand at almost 25% off today’s lead deal. Rated a glowing 4.8/5 stars from over 1,500 customers.

Next, you’ll need to check out Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Dock with dual 4K60 support for $180, Logitech’s Folio Touch Keyboard Case for the latest iPad Air at $150, or go for gold with Razer’s Raptor Gaming Monitor at $200 off. And for all the latest Apple deals, head over to our Apple and Mac accessory guides.

Griffin Elevator Laptop Stand features:

  • Elevates laptop screen 5.5″ while providing valuable desktop real estate for keyboard and mouse
  • Keeps laptop cool with 360 degrees of air circulation
  • Disassembles easily for travel
  • Fits most laptops, Mac and PC
  • Compatible with: Universal

