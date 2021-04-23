Elevate your home office with Griffin’s aluminum MacBook Stand at a low of $24.50 (Save 40%)

Griffin Tech (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon if offering its Elevator Laptop Stand for $24.54 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Typically selling for around $40, you can save nearly 40% off the list price for a new Amazon low. If you work primarily on your laptop or home computer like I do, you know how invaluable a little ergonomic retouching can be for your health. Ease stress off your neck, wrists, back, and eyes by elevating your laptop and keyboard up to 5.5-inches from your desktop. Plus, keep your laptop from overheating thanks to 360-degree open air ventilation. Rated 4.7/5 stars from nearly 1,300 customers. Head below for more.

If you’re not a name brand shopper, you can save even more by opting for this 6-inch ergonomic laptop riser down to $18.69. Compatible with all major laptops between 10- and 18-inches, you get all the same benefits of a quality, aluminum laptop stand at almost 25% off today’s lead deal. Rated a glowing 4.8/5 stars from over 1,500 customers.

Next, you’ll need to check out Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Dock with dual 4K60 support for $180, Logitech’s Folio Touch Keyboard Case for the latest iPad Air at $150, or go for gold with Razer’s Raptor Gaming Monitor at $200 off. And for all the latest Apple deals, head over to our Apple and Mac accessory guides.

Griffin Elevator Laptop Stand features:

Elevates laptop screen 5.5″ while providing valuable desktop real estate for keyboard and mouse

Keeps laptop cool with 360 degrees of air circulation

Disassembles easily for travel

Fits most laptops, Mac and PC

Compatible with: Universal

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!