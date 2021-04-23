Make perfect lines with Bosch’s 40-foot Self-Leveling Laser Level: $75 (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the Bosch 40-foot Self-Leveling Laser Level (GLL40-20G) for $74.94 shipped. That’s $25 off what it’s been averaging there, $54 less than Home Depot charges, and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. This Bosch offering aims to take accuracy of upcoming projects to the next level. It emits bright green laser lines that are said to be up to two times brighter than standard red beams. A range of up to 40 feet allows you to tackle a wide variety of DIY projects with precision. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Pair your new level with Komelon’s 25-foot Tape Measure at $7 Prime shipped to further enhance the accuracy of upcoming projects. I have personally used a similar unit made by Komelon for several years now and remain impressed by the build quality at such a reasonable price. It wields an average 4.8/5 star rating from nearly 10,500 Amazon shoppers.

Why stop there? There are plenty of other tool discounts ready and waiting in our home goods guide. Standout markdowns include this Etsy-ready mini electric cloth cutter at $44 alongside Bosch’s 3-piece Combo Kit at $169. And don’t forget to consider this 6-piece tool kit at $9 Prime shipped.

The bright green-beam laser lines allow easier work because they are up to 2x brighter than standard red beams

This compact 40-ft. cross-line laser design features green beams for visibility, self-leveling technology for accuracy and visible for brightness

Cross-line functionality that includes the exclusive Bosch Visimax technology to provide maximum line laser brightness up to 40-ft in standard working conditions

