Don’t overlook this 6-piece tool kit at $9 Prime shipped (1-year low, 25% off)

Amazon is offering the Stalwart 6-piece Household Tool Set for $8.95 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. This handy kit is great for tidying up or filling out your household tool set. You’ll get six helpful items: a hammer, two screwdrivers, tweezers, pliers, and a measuring tape. Best of all, everything fits neatly inside the bundled carrying case, allowing you easily haul the entire kit from place to place. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you need a more expansive tape measure than what’s in the bundle above, consider this Komelon 25-foot solution at $7 Prime shipped. I have personally used a similar unit made by this brand for several years now and have been really impressed by both the quality and value. With an average 4.8/5 star rating from over 10,000 Amazon shoppers, it appears I am not the only one.

Other handy discounts we’ve spotted include Bondic’s LED UV Liquid Pro Kit at $19, Coleman’s 250-meter Battery Guard LED Flashlight for $12.50, and Dyson refurbished V8 Animal+ cord-free vacuum at $200. And if you’d like an easy-to-tackle project, consider taking off a wall outlet cover and plugging in the new 7-in-1 RapidX MyCharging Station that was unveiled yesterday.

Stalwart 6-piece Household Tool Set features:

  • Tool kit comes with all the household essential tools you would need for almost all minor maintenances. Stalwart Tools are made from durable metal construction giving you the ultimate precision. Great for DIY projects or every day home improvements.
  • This well-organized kit comes in a compact durable plastic carrying case that fits anywhere in your home, apartment, garage, or even the car. Carrying Case Dimensions: 8.25 x 4.5 x 1.75 inches, Color: Black

