Bosch’s 3-Pc. Combo Kit is made up of compact, 2-pound power tools: $169 (Save $30)

Amazon is offering the Bosch 3-Tool Combo Kit (GXL12V-310B22) for $169 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and comes within $6 of the lowest price we have tracked over the last year. Unlike many of its competitors, Bosch has made a name for itself by delivering a host of compact and lightweight tools. This kit is no exception and offers up a 2-pound drill/driver, 2.2-pound reciprocating saw, and worklight. You’ll also get two 2Ah batteries and a charger for refueling each of them. A bundled tote bag makes it even easier to haul these tools from place to place. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

What better way to put today’s savings to work than with Bosch’s 44-piece Screwdriving Set at $18 Prime shipped? It’s full of options that’ll help ensure you’re able to handle whatever screws you may need to drive or remove in upcoming projects. Nearly 3,000 Amazon shoppers have left a respectable 4.8/5 star rating.

While you’re at it, be sure to scope out today’s Amazon Gold Box to score up to $159 off Greenworks mowers, trimmers, blowers, and more. Other discounts you may be interested in range from an Amazon Basics 4-Digit Combination Padlock for $5.50 to this 6-piece tool kit at $9 Prime shipped. Finally, perhaps take a moment to look at these knives and multi-tools from $7.

Bosch 3-Tool Combo Kit features:

This 3 Tool 12V max Combo kit gives users a complete package with a powerful drill/driver, a compact reciprocating saw, a bright worklight, two 12V max 2.0 Ah batteries and a charger

The compact, lightweight two pound PS31 drill/driver provides powerful performance, including 265 inch pounds of maximum torque but is able to fit into tight work spaces with a 7.0 inch head length

The PS60 reciprocating saw features a balanced, easy to use, lightweight design. It’s great for overhead applications and delivers 0 3,000 no load strokes per minute for outstanding performance in a small saw

