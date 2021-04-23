This Etsy-ready mini electric cloth cutter brings professional-grade crafts to your table at $44

TICONN US (99% positive feedback last 12-months) via Amazon is offering this RoMech Mini Electric Cloth Cutter for $44.25 shipped with promo code 25P6LS3F. Regularly selling for $59, today’s deals saves you 25% and drops the price to a new all-time low. This powerful, easy-to-use cloth cutter is the ideal tool for DIY projects, home fashion upgrades, or anyone looking to upgrade their Etsy or Depop store. The 2.8-inch blade is strong enough to be used industrially, but simple enough for everyday use. Cut up to 0.5 inches deep on a wide range of fabrics like silk, cotton, denim, carpet, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 250 customers, and backed by a 1-year warranty.

Whatever projects you’ve tucked away, you can always kick it old school to save a few bucks. Opting for a traditional cloth cutter set like this #1 best-selling rotary cutter kit starting at under $28 can shave a cool $15 of today’s lead deal. Plus, you get a 18- by 12-inch self-healing cutting mat, five replacement blade, and 20 sewing clips along with your new hand-powered rotary cutter. Perfect for paper crafts, it can also cut through up to 5 layers of fabric including denim. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 4,000 satisfied customers.

Mini Electric Cloth Cutter features:

RoMech powerful electric rotary cutter can cut up to 0.5 inches thick of fabric. The octagonal blade and carbide-tipped, spring loaded lower blade prevents the fabric from jamming. This cloth cutting machine features automatic sharpener that guarantees a sharp edge on every cut. Suitable for commercial and industrial use, it can cut cotton, silk, synthetic fiber, leather and other materials, fabrics and cloth etc.

