Chefman’s regularly $150 Toast-Air Convection Oven and Air Fryer is down at $90 for today only

Amazon is now offering the Chefman Toast-Air 6-Slice Convection Toaster Oven and Air Fryer for $89.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $150 at Best Buy, today’s offer is $60 or 40% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. This price drop is also matching the Amazon all-time low. The Toast-Air can bake, broil, convection bake, convection broil, toast, and warm, as well as doubling as a countertop air fryer with adjustable temperature settings (200- to 450-degrees). Alongside all of the included dishwasher-safe add-ons, including a broil pan, flat wire rack, air fry basket, and removable crumb tray, the Toast-Air carries a 20-liter interior large enough for 5.5-pound chickens and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

For a similar experience at under $70, check out the Black+Decker Crisp N Bake Air Fry Digital Toaster Oven. This one will save you even more and still provide the same 2-in-1 countertop oven-meets-air fryer setup. You’ll have harder time fitting a 5.5-pound chicken in there, but it is otherwise much of the same for less.

We also still have a new all-time low live on Instant Pot’s Zen Temperature Control Electric Kettle as well as a notable price drop on the Philips 1200 Auto Espresso Machine, and Rubbermaid’s 60-piece container set. But be sure to browse through our home goods guide for even more deals on furniture upgrades, indoor plants, DIY tool sets, lighting, and yard gear.

More on the Chefman Toast-Air:

Say goodbye to clutter and hello to this multi-functional Toaster Oven Air fryer! Enjoy a variety of delicious dishes with ease and convenience using the Chefman Toast-Air® Convection Oven + Air Fryer. No more heating up your kitchen with a full-size oven – get the same results as a traditional convection oven with the convenience of countertop cooking for faster and more evenly cooked food. This countertop convection oven is a useful tool in any busy kitchen with variable temperature controls and cooking functions

