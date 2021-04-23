FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Chefman’s regularly $150 Toast-Air Convection Oven and Air Fryer is down at $90 for today only

-
AmazonHome GoodsChefman
Reg. $150 $90

Amazon is now offering the Chefman Toast-Air 6-Slice Convection Toaster Oven and Air Fryer for $89.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $150 at Best Buy, today’s offer is $60 or 40% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. This price drop is also matching the Amazon all-time low. The Toast-Air can bake, broil, convection bake, convection broil, toast, and warm, as well as doubling as a countertop air fryer with adjustable temperature settings (200- to 450-degrees). Alongside all of the included dishwasher-safe add-ons, including a broil pan, flat wire rack, air fry basket, and removable crumb tray, the Toast-Air carries a 20-liter interior large enough for 5.5-pound chickens and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

For a similar experience at under $70, check out the Black+Decker Crisp N Bake Air Fry Digital Toaster Oven. This one will save you even more and still provide the same 2-in-1 countertop oven-meets-air fryer setup. You’ll have harder time fitting a 5.5-pound chicken in there, but it is otherwise much of the same for less. 

We also still have a new all-time low live on Instant Pot’s Zen Temperature Control Electric Kettle as well as a notable price drop on the Philips 1200 Auto Espresso Machine, and Rubbermaid’s 60-piece container set. But be sure to browse through our home goods guide for even more deals on furniture upgrades, indoor plants, DIY tool sets, lighting, and yard gear. 

More on the Chefman Toast-Air:

Say goodbye to clutter and hello to this multi-functional Toaster Oven Air fryer! Enjoy a variety of delicious dishes with ease and convenience using the Chefman Toast-Air® Convection Oven + Air Fryer. No more heating up your kitchen with a full-size oven – get the same results as a traditional convection oven with the convenience of countertop cooking for faster and more evenly cooked food. This countertop convection oven is a useful tool in any busy kitchen with variable temperature controls and cooking functions

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Chefman

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best game deals: Collection of Mana $20, ...
Anker’s latest sale discounts USB-C Lightning cab...
Home Depot refreshes your office with up to 25% off des...
ESR iPhone 12 cases now starting from $3 Prime shipped:...
meross’ Dimmable HomeKit Lamp makes a great night...
Amazon celebrates World Book Day with up to 85% off Kin...
Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro returns to its lowest pric...
Protect more of what you love with this 2TB Nano Rugged...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Monster Hunter Stories, ISS Real-Time Tracker, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save now

Apple preps you for weekend movie nights with Oscar-winning flicks for $10 or less

$10 or less Learn More
Reg. $30+

Today’s best game deals: Collection of Mana $20, XCOM 2 Collection $15, more

$20 Learn More
Shop now

Eddie Bauer offers t-shirts and tank tops from just $13, today only

$13 Learn More
Save 33%

Anker’s latest sale discounts USB-C Lightning cables, solar chargers, projectors, more from $9

From $9 Learn More
Reg. $40+

Pick up a 2-pack of TP-Link’s highly-rated Kasa Outdoor Smart Plugs for $30 (Reg. up to $50)

$30 Learn More
Shop now

Home Depot refreshes your office with up to 25% off desks, ergonomic chairs, more

25% off Learn More
66% off

ESR iPhone 12 cases now starting from $3 Prime shipped: MagSafe Cloud and Air Clear Armor

From $3 Learn More