Philips 1200 Auto Espresso Machine with milk frother now $420 shipped (Reg. $500+), more

$80 off From $252

The official Seattle Gear eBay store is now offering the Philips 1200-Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with Milk Frother for $419.99 shipped. Originally $600 and more regularly listed at $500, this one is currently on sale for $449 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is within $20 of the lowest price we have ever tracked as well. A great way to bring some delicious espresso home, this one has a built-in 12-step ceramic bean grinder and the ability to brew two cups at the “touch of a button.” Designed in Italy and made in Romania, the My Coffee Choice menu supports aroma strength and size settings while the built-in steam wand provides “silky smooth milk froth for your cappuccino or latte macchiato.” A 1.8-liter water container, measuring scoop, and water hardness test strip (so the machine can know how often it requires cleaning) are included as well. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More deals and details below. 

Or, save some cash and go with the Calphalon Temp iQ Espresso Machine at $252.08 shipped. This one is regularly closer to $300 and seeing a nice $48 price drop right now. While not quite as professional overall, it will still make delicious espresso for all but the most picky of coffee aficionados. The same goes for the Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Maker, that will save you even more at $180 shipped. Both options carry 4+ star ratings from thousands and will make a delicious cup of coffee. 

But we also have some other higher-end machines on sale to take a look as well. Including options from both DeLonghi and Saeco with as much as $500 in savings right here

Then head over to our home goods guide for more kitchenware deals including this highly-rated 6-qt. Bella Pro Touchscreen Air Fryer, these airtight food container sets from $23.50, and the Amazon 1-day kitchenware sale from $31

More on the Philips 1200 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine:

  • Easily make 2 delicious coffee drinks from fresh beans, exactly the way you like it with a touch of a button
  • The Classic Milk Frother dispenses steam, allowing you to prepare silky smooth milk froth for your cappuccino or latte macchiato – with only two parts, it is also easy to clean
  • The irresistible taste and aroma of coffee from fresh beans is just one touch away – the intuitive touch display allows you to easily select your favorite coffee

