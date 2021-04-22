Instant Pot’s Zen Temperature Control Electric Kettle hits new Amazon all-time low at $72

Amazon is now offering Instant Pot’s Zen Cool Touch Temperature Control Cordless Electric Kettle for $71.90 shipped. Regularly $100, and fetching a bloated $110 at Walmart, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low, $11 below our previous mention, and the best we can find. This is precision temperature control kettle from one of the best brands in the kitchenware space. Ideal for tea-lovers or anyone with a penchant for Instant Pot gear, you can get precision extraction via specific heat settings between 105- and 212-degrees. The cool-touch housing is made of a vacuum-insulated, double wall steel that keeps boiled water hot for up to 2-hours. However there is also a nice keep warm function as well along with automatic shut-off for safety and push-button, spill-proof pouring. This 55-ounce kettle carries a 4+ star rating at Amazon as well. More details below.

Not interested in the Instant Pot branding here? Save a few bucks and go with COSORI’s precision temperature model at $63. This one also brings that classic gooseneck form-factor into the fray alongside even better Amazon ratings. But if you’re anything like me when it comes to tea, boiled water is boiled water and this $19 Elite Gourmet with the built-in LEDs will work just fine.

Home goods deals don’t stop there though. We also have solid price drops available on Ninja’s Foodi Smart XL Indoor Grill and Air Fryer, this Philips 1200 Auto Espresso Machine, and these pretty airtight food container sets. Just be sure to dive into the ongoing Earth Day purifier deals and the Amazon 1-day Tom’s of Maine sale from $6 as well.

More on the Instant Pot Zen Kettle:

Precision Temperature Control for the Perfect Cup: Set your Instant Zen to a specific temperature, heat your water to between 105-212°F/40-100°C, perfect for herbal teas that steep best at lower temperatures. Offering real-time temperature display, you can enjoy the perfect cup, every time.

Vacuum-Insulated Double-Wall Design: The kettle’s double wall design is light to carry and is cool to the touch. The insulated design is so effective at sealing in the heat that it keeps your boiled water hot for up to 2 hours.

1-touch Quick Boil: Touch to automatically bring water to a boil (212°F 100°C) in a matter of minutes, simplifying the process for making tea, coffee, oatmeal and other recipes.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!