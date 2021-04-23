Amazon slashes $200 off Echelon’s EX5 Smart Connect Fitness Bike, now $1,000 shipped

Amazon is offering the Echelon EX5 Smart Connect Fitness Bike for $1,000.30 shipped. That’s $200 off the typical rate there and comes within $0.31 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been wanting to adopt a smart exercise bike, today’s offer could signal that now is the right time. With Echelon EX5 you’ll have 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance and a built-in tablet console that can be rotated 180 degrees for use even when you’re not cycling. Like competing brands, Echelon offers live and on-demand classes for beginner and pro riders alike. Learn about Echelon’s massive growth over the last year at our sister site, Connect The Watts. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you can live without smart features and other frills, consider XTERRA Fitness’ Folding Exercise Bike at $119. One feature where this offering excels is its ability to fold down and only require 18.1 by 18.1 inches of floor space. Amazon shoppers have collectively left more than 11,100 reviews and the average rating for this best-selling exercise bike is 4.6/5 stars.

The fitness-related deals are far from over. Yesterday we pulled together a list of workout gear from $44 and prior to that we found bikes, weight sets, benches, and more from $10. And don’t forget that Schwinn’s IC3 Exercise Bike is $100 off alongside treadmills and more as low as $50. Peruse our dedicated sports and fitness guide to see what else is available.

Echelon EX5 Smart Connect Fitness Bike features:

Pedal farther on the EX-5. Built with performance in-mind, this connected bike boasts a variety of features that will help you raise your cycling game. Whether your aim is to de-stress, train for a competition or anything in-between, you can count on the EX-5 to get you there.

