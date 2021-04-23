FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon slashes $200 off Echelon’s EX5 Smart Connect Fitness Bike, now $1,000 shipped

-
AmazonSports-FitnessEchelon
$200 off $1,000

Amazon is offering the Echelon EX5 Smart Connect Fitness Bike for $1,000.30 shipped. That’s $200 off the typical rate there and comes within $0.31 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been wanting to adopt a smart exercise bike, today’s offer could signal that now is the right time. With Echelon EX5 you’ll have 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance and a built-in tablet console that can be rotated 180 degrees for use even when you’re not cycling. Like competing brands, Echelon offers live and on-demand classes for beginner and pro riders alike. Learn about Echelon’s massive growth over the last year at our sister site, Connect The Watts. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you can live without smart features and other frills, consider XTERRA Fitness’ Folding Exercise Bike at $119. One feature where this offering excels is its ability to fold down and only require 18.1 by 18.1 inches of floor space. Amazon shoppers have collectively left more than 11,100 reviews and the average rating for this best-selling exercise bike is 4.6/5 stars.

The fitness-related deals are far from over. Yesterday we pulled together a list of workout gear from $44 and prior to that we found bikes, weight sets, benches, and more from $10. And don’t forget that Schwinn’s IC3 Exercise Bike is $100 off alongside treadmills and more as low as $50. Peruse our dedicated sports and fitness guide to see what else is available.

Echelon EX5 Smart Connect Fitness Bike features:

Pedal farther on the EX-5. Built with performance in-mind, this connected bike boasts a variety of features that will help you raise your cycling game. Whether your aim is to de-stress, train for a competition or anything in-between, you can count on the EX-5 to get you there.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Echelon

About the Author

23andMe Ancestry and Health DNA test kits hit best pric...
Elevate your home office with Griffin’s aluminum MacB...
Apple’s latest iPad Air with cellular connectivit...
Go farther with Gotrax’s XR Ultra Electric Scoote...
New Amazon low hits Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock with dual...
This Etsy-ready mini electric cloth cutter brings profe...
Logitech Folio Touch Keyboard Case for the latest iPad ...
Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W Qi Alarm Clock $14 (S...
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

Workout from home gear as low as $10: Bikes, weight sets, benches, more (Up to 30% off)

From $10 Learn More
Save $100

Workout gear from $44: Folding motorized treadmill, elliptical trainer, more (Up to $100 off)

From $44 Learn More
50% off

Schwinn’s IC3 Exercise Bike is $100 off alongside treadmills, more from $50 (Up to 50% off)

From $50 Learn More

Green Deals: Cruise around town this spring with the Kent Electric Bike at $300 off, more

Learn More
43% off

Tidy up your garage with Amazon’s Sports Ball Storage Rack, now $5.50 (Save 43%)

$5.50 Learn More
Reg. $30

Anker’s eufy Apple Health Smart Scale down at $18.50 Prime shipped via Amazon (Reg. $30)

$18.50 Learn More
$148 value

Bundle Amazon’s new Echo Buds with 6-mo. of Music Unlimited + Audible at $100 ($148 value)

$100 Learn More
38% off

23andMe Ancestry and Health DNA test kits hit best prices of the year from $89 + more from $49

From $49 Learn More