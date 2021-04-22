Workout gear from $44: Folding motorized treadmill, elliptical trainer, more (Up to $100 off)

Amazon is offering the Sunny Health & Fitness Folding Motorized Treadmill for $259.23 shipped. That’s $45 off the going rate found at retailers like Dick’s Sporting Goods and beats the lowest price we have tracked for over a year by $15. This treadmill features a compact and foldable design that’s ready to expand your at-home workout abilities without taking up a ton of space. It supports both walking and running with speeds that range from 0.5 to 7 MPH. A built-in display shows real-time metrics for time, distance, speed, calories and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find several more pieces of workout equipment discounted as low as $44.

More fitness deals:

Easily keep tabs on weight loss or muscle gain when cashing in on Anker’s eufy Apple Health Smart Scale at $18.50 Prime shipped. Other at-home workout discounts include these bikes, weight sets, benches, and more from $10, Schwinn’s IC3 Exercise Bike at $100 off, and $200 of savings on Bowflex’s PR1000 Home Gym.

Sunny Health & Fitness Folding Motorized Treadmill features:

Walking and running treadmill can virtually fit in any room in the home or office

Treadmill offers speeds from 0. 5Mph (0. 08km) to 7Mph (11. 2km)

Back lit console for easy to read display

Running space: 44. 5 x 14 inches

Digital displays: time, distance, speed, calories and scan

