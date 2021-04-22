Workout gear from $44: Folding motorized treadmill, elliptical trainer, more (Up to $100 off)

Amazon is offering the Sunny Health & Fitness Folding Motorized Treadmill for $259.23 shipped. That’s $45 off the going rate found at retailers like Dick’s Sporting Goods and beats the lowest price we have tracked for over a year by $15. This treadmill features a compact and foldable design that’s ready to expand your at-home workout abilities without taking up a ton of space. It supports both walking and running with speeds that range from 0.5 to 7 MPH. A built-in display shows real-time metrics for time, distance, speed, calories and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find several more pieces of workout equipment discounted as low as $44.
More fitness deals:
- Marcy Multi-Position Workout Utility Bench: $94 (Reg. $110)
- Marcy Foldable Rowing Machine: $300 (Reg. $400)
- Sunny Health & Fitness Elliptical Trainer: $383 (Reg. $450)
- Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike: $152 (Reg. $175)
- Marcy Weight Storage Rack: $44 (Reg. $55)
- Yes4All 80-pound Aqua Weight Bag: $46 (Reg. $60)
- View all…
Easily keep tabs on weight loss or muscle gain when cashing in on Anker’s eufy Apple Health Smart Scale at $18.50 Prime shipped. Other at-home workout discounts include these bikes, weight sets, benches, and more from $10, Schwinn’s IC3 Exercise Bike at $100 off, and $200 of savings on Bowflex’s PR1000 Home Gym.
Sunny Health & Fitness Folding Motorized Treadmill features:
- Walking and running treadmill can virtually fit in any room in the home or office
- Treadmill offers speeds from 0. 5Mph (0. 08km) to 7Mph (11. 2km)
- Back lit console for easy to read display
- Running space: 44. 5 x 14 inches
- Digital displays: time, distance, speed, calories and scan
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!