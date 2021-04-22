FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Workout gear from $44: Folding motorized treadmill, elliptical trainer, more (Up to $100 off)

Amazon is offering the Sunny Health & Fitness Folding Motorized Treadmill for $259.23 shipped. That’s $45 off the going rate found at retailers like Dick’s Sporting Goods and beats the lowest price we have tracked for over a year by $15. This treadmill features a compact and foldable design that’s ready to expand your at-home workout abilities without taking up a ton of space. It supports both walking and running with speeds that range from 0.5 to 7 MPH. A built-in display shows real-time metrics for time, distance, speed, calories and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find several more pieces of workout equipment discounted as low as $44.

More fitness deals:

Easily keep tabs on weight loss or muscle gain when cashing in on Anker’s eufy Apple Health Smart Scale at $18.50 Prime shipped. Other at-home workout discounts include these bikes, weight sets, benches, and more from $10, Schwinn’s IC3 Exercise Bike at $100 off, and $200 of savings on Bowflex’s PR1000 Home Gym.

Sunny Health & Fitness Folding Motorized Treadmill features:

  • Walking and running treadmill can virtually fit in any room in the home or office
  • Treadmill offers speeds from 0. 5Mph (0. 08km) to 7Mph (11. 2km)
  • Back lit console for easy to read display
  • Running space: 44. 5 x 14 inches
  • Digital displays: time, distance, speed, calories and scan

