Workout from home gear as low as $10: Bikes, weight sets, benches, more (Up to 30% off)

Amazon is offering the Sunny Health & Fitness Exercise Bike (SF-B1001/S) for $170.40 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and marks the best price we have tracked since December 2019. If you’ve been looking for a way to stay fit while working out at home, this exercise bike is worthy of your consideration. Its seat is fully adjustable, allowing it to be moved both vertically and horizontally. Thanks to the implementation of a 30-pound flywheel, this solution is said to feel like “riding a real bike and not a fitness machine.” Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more fitness deals priced from $10.

More fitness deals:

We’re nowhere near the end of fitness-related deals. Standouts include Schwinn’s IC3 Exercise Bike at $100 off alongside treadmills and more from $50. You can also adopt Bowflex’s PR1000 Home Gym for $200 off. A couple more options are Marcy’s Olympic Cage System at $189 and Stamina’s all-in-one Power Tower for $92.

Sunny Health & Fitness Exercise Bike (SF-B1001/S) features:

Measures 43L x 18W x 44.75H inches, 85 lb in weight

Fully adjustable seat, handlebars, and resistance

Designed with a heavy duty crank, steel frame, and a 30 lb chromed solid flywheel

Transportation wheels on the bottom for easy portability

