GUESS, Bulova, Relic, Armani, and Invicta watches fall as low as $40 (Up to 47% off)

Amazon is offering the GUESS Stainless Steel Gunmetal Watch for $86.63 shipped. That’s 47% off the typical rate there and is within $0.53 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re a fan of darker watches, this GUESS offering may be a worthy addition to your wardrobe. It sports a case size of 44.5mm and comes in a gunmetal gray colorway. Both its bracelet and case are comprised of stainless steel, providing a durable design with a high-end look. Water-resistance reaches up to 165 feet, ensuring it’s ready for the pool, shower, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more timepieces prices as low as $40.

More watches on sale:

The timepiece discounts are far from over. On Wednesday we pulled together a list of Citizen Eco-Drive, Diesel, Armani, and Skagen watches priced from $69 and just yesterday we spotted Fossil’s always-on hybrid smartwatch for $129. If you already rock an Apple Watch, check out the official Sport Loop band for $42.

GUESS Stainless Steel Gunmetal Watch features:

Gunmetal stainless steel bracelet

Round case, 45mm

Gray chronograph dial with blue Roman numerals, stick indices, three hands, two subdials, date window and GUESS logo

Quartz movement

Water resistant to 50 meters

