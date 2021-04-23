FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

GUESS, Bulova, Relic, Armani, and Invicta watches fall as low as $40 (Up to 47% off)

-
AmazonFashionGUESS
47% off From $40

Amazon is offering the GUESS Stainless Steel Gunmetal Watch for $86.63 shipped. That’s 47% off the typical rate there and is within $0.53 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re a fan of darker watches, this GUESS offering may be a worthy addition to your wardrobe. It sports a case size of 44.5mm and comes in a gunmetal gray colorway. Both its bracelet and case are comprised of stainless steel, providing a durable design with a high-end look. Water-resistance reaches up to 165 feet, ensuring it’s ready for the pool, shower, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more timepieces prices as low as $40.

More watches on sale:

The timepiece discounts are far from over. On Wednesday we pulled together a list of Citizen Eco-Drive, Diesel, Armani, and Skagen watches priced from $69 and just yesterday we spotted Fossil’s always-on hybrid smartwatch for $129. If you already rock an Apple Watch, check out the official Sport Loop band for $42.

GUESS Stainless Steel Gunmetal Watch features:

  • Gunmetal stainless steel bracelet
  • Round case, 45mm
  • Gray chronograph dial with blue Roman numerals, stick indices, three hands, two subdials, date window and GUESS logo
  • Quartz movement
  • Water resistant to 50 meters

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

GUESS

About the Author

Klipsch T5 II Sport Earbuds deliver a water-resistant d...
Lenovo’s Flex 5 16GB 2-in-1 laptop sees first pri...
Pocket four screwdrivers with Swiss+Tech’s 6-in-1...
Tamagotchi x PAC-MAN now matching Amazon low from $12 (...
Make perfect lines with Bosch’s 40-foot Self-Leve...
23andMe Ancestry and Health DNA test kits hit best pric...
Elevate your home office with Griffin’s aluminum MacB...
Apple’s latest iPad Air with cellular connectivit...
Show More Comments

Related

32% off

Citizen Eco-Drive, Diesel, Armani, and Skagen watches fall as low as $69 (Up to 32% off)

From $69 Learn More
50% off

Fossil always-on hybrid smartwatch returns to low of $129, more from $99 (Up to 50% off)

From $99 Learn More
Reg. $11+

Score a steel Cuisinart Grill Cleaning Brush for summer BBQs at just $6.50 (Reg. up to $15)

$6.50 Learn More
$75 off

TicWatch Wear OS smartwatches now up to $75 off at Amazon: 4G LTE from $225

From $225 Learn More
30% off

Workout from home gear as low as $10: Bikes, weight sets, benches, more (Up to 30% off)

From $10 Learn More
New low

Amazon’s 30-ounce Stainless Steel Water Bottle strikes all-time low of $12.50

$12.50 Learn More
50% off

Schwinn’s IC3 Exercise Bike is $100 off alongside treadmills, more from $50 (Up to 50% off)

From $50 Learn More

Columbia’s new hiking gear collection features great Mother’s Day gift ideas

Learn More