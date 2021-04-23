GUESS, Bulova, Relic, Armani, and Invicta watches fall as low as $40 (Up to 47% off)

Amazon is offering the GUESS Stainless Steel Gunmetal Watch for $86.63 shipped. That’s 47% off the typical rate there and is within $0.53 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re a fan of darker watches, this GUESS offering may be a worthy addition to your wardrobe. It sports a case size of 44.5mm and comes in a gunmetal gray colorway. Both its bracelet and case are comprised of stainless steel, providing a durable design with a high-end look. Water-resistance reaches up to 165 feet, ensuring it’s ready for the pool, shower, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more timepieces prices as low as $40.
More watches on sale:
- Armani Exchange Silver/Blue Chrono: $76 (Reg. $125)
- Invicta Specialty Stainless Steel: $40 (Reg. $50)
- Bulova 120 Automatic: $219 (Reg. $300)
- Relic Damon Automatic Self-Winding: $69 (Reg. $85)
- Low stock
- View all…
The timepiece discounts are far from over. On Wednesday we pulled together a list of Citizen Eco-Drive, Diesel, Armani, and Skagen watches priced from $69 and just yesterday we spotted Fossil’s always-on hybrid smartwatch for $129. If you already rock an Apple Watch, check out the official Sport Loop band for $42.
GUESS Stainless Steel Gunmetal Watch features:
- Gunmetal stainless steel bracelet
- Round case, 45mm
- Gray chronograph dial with blue Roman numerals, stick indices, three hands, two subdials, date window and GUESS logo
- Quartz movement
- Water resistant to 50 meters
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!