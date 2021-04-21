Citizen Eco-Drive, Diesel, Armani, and Skagen watches fall as low as $69 (Up to 32% off)

Amazon is offering the Citizen Eco-Drive Avion Watch for $101.47 shipped. That’s $48 off the typical rate there and is a price that’s we’ve seen beaten only once since January. As one of Citizen’s Eco-Drive watches, Avion can convert any light source into power that it then stores on an internal battery. This completely removes the hassle of power management, providing all of the benefits without any work required. With an average 45mm case, it won’t look out of place. Its water-resistance rating ensures it can handle depths of up to 100 meters. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches priced from $69.

More watches on sale:

Citizen Eco-Drive Avion Watch features:

The vintage design of this classic timepiece by Citizen will take you back in time to the golden age of travel.

Stainless steel case.

Brown leather strap with adjustable buckle closure.

Three-hand analog display with quartz movement.

