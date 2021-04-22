FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Fossil always-on hybrid smartwatch returns to low of $129, more from $99 (Up to 50% off)

-
AmazonFitness TrackerFossil
50% off From $99

Amazon is offering the Fossil Dive-inspired Hybrid Smartwatch for $129 shipped. That’s $86 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. For those of you that are on the hunt for a wearable with heart rate tracking and exceptional battery life, this Dive-inspired offering is worth a look. It boasts over 2 weeks of power on a single charge thanks to a hybrid design that tucks an always-on digital screen behind its traditional dial. This allows you to easily view smartphone alerts, weather updates, and much more. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more smartwatches discounted as low as $99.

More smartwatch deals:

Since you’re here, there’s a fair chance you may also want to peek at Fitbit Ace 2 now that it’s $40 and Mobvoi’s spring sale for up to 40% off. And if you’d prefer a traditional timepiece, scope out yesterday’s roundup of Citizen Eco-Drive, Diesel, Armani, and Skagen solutions priced from $69.

Fossil Dive-inspired Hybrid Smartwatch features:

  • Hybrid Smartwatch HR (Heart Rate) works with iPhone and Android Phones
  • Enjoy long lasting battery. This is a smart watch that can last up to 2+ weeks on a single charge. Magnetic USB charger included.
  • Equipped with Heart rate sensor for in-depth wellness tracking. Keep track of your steps, active minutes, calories, heart rate, sleep
  • This is one smart watch – Receive and view smartphone notifications and alerts, see calendar and weather updates, control your music and more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…

Fossil

About the Author

Instant Pot’s Zen Temperature Control Electric Kettle...
Bosch’s 3-Pc. Combo Kit is made up of compact, 2-...
Feel at home anywhere with Kasa’s TP-Link Smart I...
Put this unique Kikkerland Storm Glass functional art p...
RAVPower 2-Port 61W Charging Adapter is half the size o...
Razer’s ultra-smooth Raptor Gaming Monitor return...
Workout gear from $44: Folding motorized treadmill, ell...
Find instant peace of mind in Yale’s HomeKit Touc...
Show More Comments

Related

Special-edition Microsoft Bluetooth mice launch in Arctic and Forest Camo styles, pre-order now

Order Now! Learn More
Reg. $70

Grab an extra PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller for $60 shipped (Reg. $70), more

$60 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Battle Chasers, Mortal Crusade, Cartogram, more

FREE+ Learn More

The best new spring perfumes for Mother’s Day: Chanel, Jo Malone London, more

Learn More
Reg. $100

Instant Pot’s Zen Temperature Control Electric Kettle hits new Amazon all-time low at $72

$72 Learn More
$30 off

Bosch’s 3-Pc. Combo Kit is made up of compact, 2-pound power tools: $169 (Save $30)

$169 Learn More
New low

Feel at home anywhere with Kasa’s TP-Link Smart Indoor Security Cam at new low of $30

$30 Learn More
22% off

Put this unique Kikkerland Storm Glass functional art piece in your office for $15.50 (22% off)

$15.50 Learn More