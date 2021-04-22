Fossil always-on hybrid smartwatch returns to low of $129, more from $99 (Up to 50% off)

Amazon is offering the Fossil Dive-inspired Hybrid Smartwatch for $129 shipped. That’s $86 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. For those of you that are on the hunt for a wearable with heart rate tracking and exceptional battery life, this Dive-inspired offering is worth a look. It boasts over 2 weeks of power on a single charge thanks to a hybrid design that tucks an always-on digital screen behind its traditional dial. This allows you to easily view smartphone alerts, weather updates, and much more. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more smartwatches discounted as low as $99.

More smartwatch deals:

Fossil Dive-inspired Hybrid Smartwatch features:

Hybrid Smartwatch HR (Heart Rate) works with iPhone and Android Phones

Enjoy long lasting battery. This is a smart watch that can last up to 2+ weeks on a single charge. Magnetic USB charger included.

Equipped with Heart rate sensor for in-depth wellness tracking. Keep track of your steps, active minutes, calories, heart rate, sleep

This is one smart watch – Receive and view smartphone notifications and alerts, see calendar and weather updates, control your music and more

