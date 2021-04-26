FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save $150 on Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 lineup at some of the best prices yet from $250

-
AmazonFitness TrackerSamsung
Save $150 From $250

Amazon is currently discounting the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 lineup from $249.99 shipped for the 41mm style. You’ll also be able to bring home the 45mm version for $279.99. Regardless of which size you fancy, that’s $150 in savings from the usual price tags with today’s offer matching our previous mentions for the second-best discounts to date. Both prices come within $1 of the Amazon lows set back in February.

Samsung’s latest wearables deliver an up to 45mm circular OLED display with a rotating bezel to help interact with the touchscreen interface. Alongside various fitness tracking features and heart rate monitoring, there’s also the ability to keep tabs on SPO2 and VO2 max, as well as take ECG readings. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,400 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

A more affordable way to bring some of that Samsung exercise tracking to your wrist is by going with the Galaxy Fit 2 at $50 instead. You’re trading in the smartwatch design found above for a more typical fitness tracker here, but will still enjoy many of the same perks including exercise and heart rate monitoring alongside up to 15-day battery life at a more affordable price point. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 3,000 customers.

Or if you’re looking to exit the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem altogether, we’re still tracking some notable Wear OS discounts courtesy of Mobvoi’s spring sale, which is taking up to 40% off the brand’s latest TicWatch wearables and more. Then be sure to check out Garmin’s new Venu 2 GPS Smartwatch, which delivers a roster of health tracking features and personalized analytics.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 features:

The most advanced Samsung smartwatch is now also the most stylish. The Galaxy Watch3 combines powerful technology with a premium, customizable design so you can manage the day-to-day from your wrist, beautifully. No matter where life takes you, connect to your favorite apps from your wrist via Bluetooth.

