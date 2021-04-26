Perfectly align your projects with Bosch’s 30-foot Self-Balancing Laser Level: $42 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the Bosch 30-foot Self-Leveling Red Laser Level for $41.99 shipped. That’s 30% off what it tends to fetch there, up to $38 off what Home Depot charges, and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re like me, ensuring a project ends up level is one of your biggest priorities. Thankfully Bosch has folks like us covered with this affordable laser-based solution. It emits two red laser lines that shine both vertically and horizontally. Best of all, it’s able to create clear lines that span up to 30 feet. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’d prefer something more traditional, consider the CRAFTSMAN 9-inch Torpedo Level at $17 Prime shipped. It’s said to provide a maximum accuracy of 0.0005-inch/foot and features a durable design that can “hold up to heavy use.” This offering nearly tops Amazon’s list of best selling levels and is rated an average of 4.8/5 stars by well over 3,300 shoppers.

Since you're here, be sure to peek at Bosch's 3-piece Combo Kit that's comprised of compact, 2-pound power tools at $169. You can also grab a 6-piece hand tool kit for $9 Prime shipped.

This laser features a cross-line mode, projecting 2 very bright laser lines, making a Cross Line projection for an array of level and align uses; for install or bathroom remodel

Ideal for homeowners and small remodeling jobs such as hanging pictures or installing shelves as an entry-level, easy-to-use tool, wherever leveling or alignment is needed

This convenient laser’s smart pendulum system allows it to self level while also indicating out of level condition to help ensure correctness; it locks when in transit so it’s secure

