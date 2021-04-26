FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Perfectly align your projects with Bosch’s 30-foot Self-Balancing Laser Level: $42 (Save 30%)

-
AmazonHome GoodsBosch
30% off $42

Amazon is offering the Bosch 30-foot Self-Leveling Red Laser Level for $41.99 shipped. That’s 30% off what it tends to fetch there, up to $38 off what Home Depot charges, and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re like me, ensuring a project ends up level is one of your biggest priorities. Thankfully Bosch has folks like us covered with this affordable laser-based solution. It emits two red laser lines that shine both vertically and horizontally. Best of all, it’s able to create clear lines that span up to 30 feet. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’d prefer something more traditional, consider the CRAFTSMAN 9-inch Torpedo Level at $17 Prime shipped. It’s said to provide a maximum accuracy of 0.0005-inch/foot and features a durable design that can “hold up to heavy use.” This offering nearly tops Amazon’s list of best selling levels and is rated an average of 4.8/5 stars by well over 3,300 shoppers.

Since you’re here, be sure to peek at Bosch’s 3-piece Combo Kit that’s comprised of compact, 2-pound power tools at $169. You can also grab a 6-piece hand tool kit for $9 Prime shipped. Once your project is complete, Wyze’s robot vacuum will clean up your mess for $228. Oh, and prior to tackling the next thing, why not brew a fresh cup of coffee with Betty Crocker’s Single-Serve Pod Maker at under $27.

Bosch 30-foot Self-Leveling Red Laser Level features:

  • This laser features a cross-line mode, projecting 2 very bright laser lines, making a Cross Line projection for an array of level and align uses; for install or bathroom remodel
  • Ideal for homeowners and small remodeling jobs such as hanging pictures or installing shelves as an entry-level, easy-to-use tool, wherever leveling or alignment is needed
  • This convenient laser’s smart pendulum system allows it to self level while also indicating out of level condition to help ensure correctness; it locks when in transit so it’s secure

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Bosch

About the Author

Facebook Portal TV brings streaming and videocalls to t...
Streamline your living room with Zinus’ Modern St...
Save up to $185 on Monoprice electric standing desks an...
Put Darth Vader to work with this Star Wars Dusk-to-Daw...
Save up to $51 on Fitbit smartwatches and fitness track...
Anova’s Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker just hit ...
Gotham’s all-in-one 20-pc. cook and bakeware set ...
Anker’s new 3-in-1 PowerWave iPhone charging stat...
Show More Comments

Related

36% off

Monoprice’s Full-Motion 55-inch TV Wall Mount hits new low of $21 (Save 36%)

$21 Learn More
$30 off

Bosch’s 3-Pc. Combo Kit is made up of compact, 2-pound power tools: $169 (Save $30)

$169 Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks PRO 25-inch 60V Electric Lawn Mower now $150 off, more

Learn More
Save $30

Facebook Portal TV brings streaming and videocalls to the big screen at $119 shipped

$119 Learn More

Apex Legends Arenas is a new permanent 3v3 mode coming May 4

Learn More
45% off

Consumer Reports 1-yr. magazine subs now down at $16 (Reg. $30) + more from $4

From $4 Learn More
40% off

Streamline your living room with Zinus’ Modern Studio TV Stand: $41.50 (Save 40%)

$41.50 Learn More
From $87

Save up to $185 on Monoprice electric standing desks and workstation converters from $87

Save $185 Learn More